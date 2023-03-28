Law of the land: My cheating husband has written me out of his will

Dear Karen,

My husband left me years ago and went to live with another woman and had a child with her. He went to a new solicitor and told them that he was not married and made a will leaving a share to his girlfriend and a share to his child from that relationship.

I have lived in this house since we married. There was never any separation agreement in place between us, and we never divorced. What are my rights? What are my children’s rights? What can I do, if anything?

Dear Reader,

In Ireland, the Succession Act 1965 sets out the rules for how a person's estate will be distributed after their death.

If your husband left you nothing in his will, you may still have legal rights to a portion of his estate. Under Irish law, a surviving spouse is entitled to one-third of their deceased spouse's estate if they have no children, and one-half of the estate if there are children.

However, it is important to note that the legal right share only applies to the deceased's net estate, which is the value of the estate after funeral and administration expenses, debts, and other expenses have been deducted.

Additionally, the legal right share does not apply to property that is jointly owned, such as a family home that was jointly owned by you and your husband. You would need to establish whether the house you live in is in your late husband’s sole name or joint names with you.

If the house was in your and your late husband’s joint name, it automatically passes to you by survivorship, regardless of what is stated in your late husband's will.

The Succession Act 1965 also governs the legal rights of children in relation to the estate of a deceased parent. Under this law, a child who has been left nothing in their parent's will may have the right to contest the will if they believe that they have not been adequately provided for.

In order to contest a will, the child must demonstrate that they have been left with inadequate provision for their proper maintenance and support, taking into account their financial needs and the financial circumstances of the other beneficiaries of the will.

The court will also consider any moral obligations that the parent may have had to provide for the child.

If you believe that you are entitled to a legal right share of your husband's estate, you should seek the advice of a qualified solicitor who can help you navigate the legal process and ensure that your rights are protected.

You have not mentioned the date of death. If you are concerned that an estate may be administered without your knowledge, there are several steps you can take to protect your rights:

Check the probate registry: The probate registry maintains a register of all grants of probate and letters of administration in Ireland. You can search the registry to see if a grant of probate has been issued in relation to the estate. This will give you some indication of whether or not the estate is being administered.

Instruct a solicitor to write to the executor and/or the solicitor for the executor without delay. They have a legal obligation to keep you informed of the progress of the administration, and to ensure that you receive any inheritance to which you are entitled. Your children should also engage the help of a solicitor to discuss their options.

