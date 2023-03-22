Quality 53-acre grassland block near Lismore guiding at €12,500/acre

Located in West Waterford close to the heritage town of Lismore, a 53-acre farm is new to the market.

“It’s a beautiful grassland farm,” says selling agent Brian Gleeson, who has offices in Dungarvan and Ardmore and is selling an increasing number of farms in West Waterford/ East Cork recently. “It’s in an excellent location, it has excellent soil structure and quality and farms in that particular area very rarely come on the market.”