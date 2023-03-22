Subscriber

Quality 53-acre grassland block near Lismore guiding at €12,500/acre

Aerial overview of the 53-acre farm at Ballysaggart Beg, Lismore, Co Waterford.

Wed, 22 Mar, 2023 - 10:29
Conor Power

Located in West Waterford close to the heritage town of Lismore, a 53-acre farm is new to the market.

“It’s a beautiful grassland farm,” says selling agent Brian Gleeson, who has offices in Dungarvan and Ardmore and is selling an increasing number of farms in West Waterford/ East Cork recently. “It’s in an excellent location, it has excellent soil structure and quality and farms in that particular area very rarely come on the market.”

View of the 53-acre farm near Lismore.
The property is in the townland of Ballysaggart Beg, just a kilometre south of the heart of Lismore, and laid out in one large L-shaped field.

“It’s a lovely size that will suit a wide variety of clients,” says Brian. “From those wishing to extend their grazing platform, to those with an interest in hobby farming. We think that it’s going to attract a lot of interest.”

The property is on the market less than a week, he adds, but already there have been a good number of inquiries and bookings to view this impressive grassland holding.

The price guide is in the region of €12,500 per acre. No matter what way one looks at it, this represents very good value in a part of Munster where prices have been steady but haven’t yet taken off in the manner of certain other pockets of the province.

