Golden Vale parcel near Kilmallock expected to make €20k/acre

Aerial outline of the 27-acre farm for sale near Kilmallock, Co Limerick.

Wed, 22 Mar, 2023 - 10:24
Conor Power

With a price guide of over €19,000 per acre, a 27-acre holding near Kilmallock in County Limerick is certainly in a sought-after part of the Golden Vale.

The farm is in the townland of Ballinculloo, approximately 9km from Kilmallock, 7km from Bruff, and 32km from Limerick City via the N20. Although new to the market, there’s already plenty of interest in the land according to Abbeyfeale-based selling agents Sherry Fitzgerald Stack.

“It’s a very nice piece of ground and it’s very well positioned,” says Maurice Stack. “Really top class. In fact, ten years ago, I sold a piece of land of 80 acres across the road from it and it made €3 million.”

All of this is to underline what a sought-after part of the world it really is and has always been. The lands are all laid out in grass and are in well-proportioned paddocks. There are no entitlements going with the property.

“There is a huge amount of interest in it,” says Maurice, who doesn’t rule out entirely the possibility of the property going to public auction. “And I think that it will make around €20,000 per acre.”

