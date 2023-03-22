Golden Vale parcel near Kilmallock expected to make €20k/acre

With a price guide of over €19,000 per acre, a 27-acre holding near Kilmallock in County Limerick is certainly in a sought-after part of the Golden Vale.

The farm is in the townland of Ballinculloo, approximately 9km from Kilmallock, 7km from Bruff, and 32km from Limerick City via the N20. Although new to the market, there’s already plenty of interest in the land according to Abbeyfeale-based selling agents Sherry Fitzgerald Stack.