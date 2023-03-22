Alluring cottage catches the eye on 50-acre holding next to Dromoland

Keen interest expected in farm featuring some superb-quality land with residence and outbuildings
The charming O'Gradys Cottage on the 50-acre farm near Dromoland Estate, Co Clare.

Wed, 22 Mar, 2023 - 10:24
Conor Power

Complete with the charming residence known as “O’Grady’s Cottage”, a 50-acre farm featuring some superb-quality land is new to the market with Limerick-based auctioneers GVM.

The holding consists of a mixture of land use on what selling agent Tom Crosse describes as rolling parkland. Of the 50 acres, about 21 acres consists of top-quality limestone grassland, with the remaining 29 acres set out in mature woodlands.

“The overall topography of the land is relatively flat in nature, with part of the land naturally downward sloping. There is approximately 220m of road frontage, with a nice cut-stone wall running the length of it and with access also to a separate side entrance,” Mr Crosse said.

There are a number of outbuildings and these include a hay barn and a single-storey cut stone out-office located to the rear of the dwelling. The property has a private water supply.

Outbuildings include a hay barn and a single-storey cut stone out-office located to the rear of the dwelling.

O’Grady Cottage cuts an alluring presence, with its traditional charm and although it is of modest proportions for modern standards, planning permission has been granted in the past to extend it to a 2,200sq ft home, according to the selling agents. The accommodation includes a hall, sitting room, kitchen, bathroom and two bedrooms.

“The condition of the house is poor,” Mr Crosse said. “It’s a project for the next owner… the good land on this property is very good, however.”

The holding is 2km north-west of the village of Newmarket-on-Fergus and is located on the periphery of Dromoland Estate — home to the famous five-star Dromoland Castle Hotel and championship-size golf course.

The holding consists of 21 acres of top-quality limestone grassland, with the remaining 29 acres set out in mature woodlands.

The lands are on a secondary public road, 1.2km off the R458 and 2km from the M18 western corridor motorway.

“Inspection of this unique and valuable property is highly recommended,” Mr Crosse said. “It’s early doors yet but I’d expect this property to go very well.”

The price of the property is guiding €695,000. Nominally, it equates to a per-acre price of just under €14,000 but this is a complex property that is likely to be of more interest to the non-farming sector.

Farming
