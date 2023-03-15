Derogation proposals to slash farm profits — Teagasc

Teagasc has warned nitrate banding and reducing the derogation limit from 250 to 220 could together reduce profitability by 29% on the worst-affected dairy farms.

Intended to reduce nitrogen pollution, the measures could backfire, because farmers would switch from pasture-based to high-input systems (forage maize and high concentrate feeding) which pose a higher risk to the environment.

The Department of Agriculture has warned of a risk that large areas, and potentially all of the country, could have a maximum derogation stocking rate of 220kg of nitrogen per hectare from 2024 onwards.

It will depend on the results of a water quality review later this year. Where the review identifies polluted waters or worsening trends in water quality, the maximum stocking rate on farms in that catchment must reduce from the current 250kg of livestock nitrogen back to a maximum of 220kg.

For farms pushed above the 250kg of organic N by banding (using milk yield to determine N excretion), it will be very difficult to adjust, said the authors of the latest Teagasc report.

It will be even harder to adjust if the maximum organic N/ha is cut to 220. "From the analysis and scenarios completed in this report, the combined effect of banding and reducing from 250 to 220 could reduce profitability by 29% in the most extreme scenarios."

The least negative (financially) adjustments are to contract rear or rear less replacement heifers or rent additional land. Exporting slurry is not a practical adjustment. Reducing cow numbers is the most damaging adjustment, for farm profitability.

Hence, the likely move by intensive dairy farmers if the organic nitrate limit per ha is reduced from 250 to 220kg (effectively, fewer cows per hectare) is to move away from pasture-based systems, to higher-input systems, in an attempt to maintain milk output from their restricted cow numbers, said Teagasc researchers.

They suggested allowing the impact of this year's new nitrate measures, plus additional food vision fertiliser reductions, to be assessed, before any reduction in organic N limits.

On a pasture-based farm with the 250kg of organic nitrogen maximum stocking rate and a chemical N application of 250kg, having to reduce organic nitrogen to 220kg would reduce farm profitability by €374/ha.

Grass utilisation

Poorer grass utilisation is a major factor in this, because the competitive advantage of grass-based systems is based on maximising grass utilisation, and where the stocking rate is insufficient relative to the pasture growth potential, there is lower grass utilisation, lower sward quality, and reduced animal performance.

The Teagasc experts predicted current nitrate action programme and food vision measures would reduce N loss to water by 5.9 to 9kg/ha, from intensive dairy farms. Reducing organic N limits from 250 to 220kg would reduce N leaching only by an additional 2.2 to 4kg (while having a significant financial impact on farms).

The 6kg to 9kg/ha reductions in N leaching should go a long way towards meeting reductions required, as identified by the EPA to achieve a water quality standard of 2.6 mg N/l in downstream estuaries.

But it could take up to 10 years for ground water nitrates to reduce after the fertiliser reduction and other changes, according to the latest Teagasc report.

"These are far-reaching changes that will require time to be implemented, and time for the impact on water quality to be evaluated," it pointed out.

The EPA data indicates nitrate concentrations are highest in rivers in the South and South-East, areas of more intensive farming and freely drained soils, with large climatic variation. Five catchments required no reduction in N leaching (Avoca, Corrib, Erne, Fergus, Moy).

Eight require reductions of under 3kg N/ha annually (Blackwater, Deel, Dodder, Lee, Liffey, Maigue, Suir and Tolka).

Four require reductions of greater than 3kg N/ha annually (Bandon, Boyne, Nore, Slaney). Required reductions of N entering the water range from zero to 18.7kg N/ha per year, with the Slaney requiring the greatest reduction.

In their report, Teagasc researchers also noted measures that could significantly reduce the impact of reduced nitrogen fertiliser usage.

These include better soil fertility, increased use of clover, low-emission slurry spreading, incorporating white clover into swards, and better grassland and nitrogen management, said the report, entitled "The Impact of Nitrogen Management Strategies within Grass Based Dairy Systems".