Nitrates banding options for dairy farmers announced

Dairy farmers can now submit information to confirm the nitrogen excretion band for their dairy cows in 2023, with three options confirmed to be available to farmers in determining their average for this year.

Speaking on Wednesday as he made the announcement, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has said that he is conscious that the introduction of banding is a "new and significant additional requirement for dairy farmers".

"This requirement was, however, a necessary part of securing our Nitrates Action Programme and nitrates derogation at EU level," he said.

"I have been keen to make this introduction as flexible as possible and can confirm three options for the 2023 year."

A farmer has the following options to determine their herd’s average milk yield to confirm their 2023 band:

Select the rolling average for the three preceding years (2020, 2021, 2022);

Select the most recent preceding year (2022);

Select to use the herd’s 2023 average milk yield (available for 2023 only).

Dairy farmers can now use the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) website to confirm which option they wish to select for 2023 and their associated band. The ICBF portal is open to all dairy farmers.

"I encourage all dairy farmers, and where necessary their advisors, to engage as soon as possible with the ICBF portal," Mr McConalogue said.

"This will allow them to confirm their 2023 banding category and plan to manage their farm accordingly to ensure compliance with the Nitrates Regulations, including where appropriate the stocking rate limits set under the nitrates derogation."

Sharing data

The department said that a small number of dairy farmers have not consented to their milk purchaser sharing their data with ICBF, and they will need to request their milk purchaser to complete a milk purchaser statement and provide supporting information to the department so their herd’s excretion rate band can be confirmed.

The department said that it is currently writing to all dairy farmers regarding banding.

They are being requested to submit information to confirm the 2023 excretion rate band for their herd by March 16, 2023.

The three bands applicable for dairy cows are: 80kg of nitrogen per cow per year for farms with annual milk yield up to 4,500kg; 92kg per cow per year for milk yield between 4,501 and 6,500kg; and 106kg of nitrogen per cow per year for milk yield over 6,500.

Previously all dairy cows were considered equal in terms of nutrient excretion rate at 89kg of nitrogen per cow per year.