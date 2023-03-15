West Cork farm expected to secure €22k an acre

New to the market with Clonakilty-based auctioneers Hodnett-Forde Property Services and located 14km to the east of the town, a 31-acre quality land parcel is of the right size to attract a wide range of interested parties.
The holding is in the townland of Tirnanean, in a busy and sought-after agricultural area only 1km from Barryroe Co-operative.
In the area, there is a good mixture of tillage and dairy farming, with an intensive local dairying scene in particular. These lands produced a bean crop in 2022.
“It’s a very attractive farm holding,” says selling agent John Hodnett. “The lands are of very high quality and would be suitable for any crop... It’s an executor sale and prior to that, it was operating as a traditional dairy farm.”
There is a residence on the property as well — a south-facing two-storey farmhouse, along with a selection of traditional stone-built outbuildings and a hay barn. According to Mr Hodnett, the house is in sound condition, requiring just some modernising.
The interest has been strong so far and, with a price expectation of between €675,000/acre and €700,000/acre, the property is already under offer.