Say 'cheers' to Irish farmers this St. Patrick's Day

Millions will raise their drinking glasses across the globe tomorrow to celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day and everything Irish.

Many of them will toast each other with a range of Irish drinks that are now available in cities and towns worldwide.

And in the process, they will indirectly salute the dairy and tillage farmers of Ireland who produce quality cream and malting barley.

Those are the main ingredients that go into the spirits, beers and liqueurs that craft brewers and distillers continue to create countrywide.

Global sales of Irish Cream Liqueur are expected to break 10 million cases for the first time this year, a remarkable achievement.

But the industry says action is needed to tackle a growing threat of imitator products in global markets.

Drinks Ireland Spirits has launched new campaign called #ExploreIrishCream to address the issue and to promote the sector as sales soar.

Misleading labelling and deceptive marketing are commonly used by imitators and non-Irish producers.

Their aim is to give consumers the wrong impression that their product is genuine Irish Cream Liqueur, or of Irish origin.

Symbols like shamrocks, Irish harps and Celtic crosses are often used to mislead people, especially abroad during the Saint Patrick’s Day festivities.

Protected status

A new report published by Drinks Ireland Spirits outlines the trade protections that safeguard Irish Cream Liqueur.

These include a Geographic Indication (GI) across the European Union and the United Kingdom, and in markets where Free Trade Agreements are in place.

GI status means that Irish Cream Liqueur must be produced on the island of Ireland, with a specific production process and approved ingredients including Irish Whiskey and fresh Irish dairy cream.

The report aims to empower the supply chain to identify, document, and report potentially fake products to the relevant authorities so that action can be taken.

Agriculture, Food and Marine Minister Charlie McConalogue, speaking at the campaign launch, said the Irish Cream Liqueur sector is a national success story with a global footprint.

It uses products which are intrinsically linked to Irish agriculture through the use of fresh Irish cream and Irish whiskey.

The Minister said the Geographic Indication is vital to safeguard the authentic and unique nature of Irish Cream Liqueur internationally.

There is a clear need for ongoing vigilance to protect these products in our key export markets, in consultation the Department, he said.

Johnny Harte, Drinks Ireland Irish Cream working group chair and co-founder of Five Farms Irish Cream, said this a pivotal moment for the sector.

Sales continue to grow globally with particular success in markets such as the UK, North America and Germany. But with this growth comes threats in the form of imitation products.

Drinks Ireland Spirits director Aengus King said the campaign and report seek to promote the category among key stakeholders.

“It profiles Irish Cream Liqueur producers across the island of Ireland, highlighting the unique, genuine and authentic nature of these products,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Diageo-owned Baileys brand, which was launched in Ireland in 1974, is now available in 180 markets worldwide. It is the top-selling cream liqueur in the world.

The company has now launched a limited edition offering, Baileys Vanilla Mint Shake, just in time for the St. Patrick's Day celebrations in the United States.

“We are absolutely thrilled to provide a new delicious indulgence for everyone's annual celebrations," said Sophie Kelly, senior vice president, Whiskies and Liqueur, Diageo North America.

Meanwhile, Irish drink exports reached almost €2 billion for the first time last year, a 25% value increase on pre-pandemic (2019) levels.

Bord Bia says North America continues to be the key export market, representing 52% of overall exports at just under €1 billion.