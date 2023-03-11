Denis Lehane: Marriage and silage - both best tackled only once

Brooklyn Beckham, in some ways, must be the luckiest man in the world.

Not only did he get the chance to marry a beautiful woman once, but now he's going to get the opportunity to marry a beautiful woman again.

His wife, Mrs Beckham, has declared to the world that the first wedding day didn't go according to plan so now she wants to do it all over again.

Perhaps the wedding day wasn't the problem, but who am I to say?

Anyhow, they're going to walk down the aisle again, a year on from the disappointing original. And more luck to them.

Now, the way I look at a second marriage is the way I look at a second anything.

Like a second cut of silage, it can never be as good as the first. You can line up the tractors, you can grease the nipples, you can add all the molasses you like, but you never get the same kick from it.

The volume simply won't be there. One decent first cut is better than three second-cuts, if you ask me. Although some of these modern types might disagree.

Just like silage, marriage is best served once.

If my missus asked me to marry her again, for a second time, I'd be very slow in putting on my suit, simply because, I don't think the suit would fit me.

Alas and alack, time and sweetcakes have taken their toll on my once muscular and trim waistline.

The suit would need plenty of pulling and a good deal of adjusting around the undercarriage area before a snug fit could be achieved.

The photographer too, I imagine, would struggle hard to get the quality prints he got of me 22 years ago.

I no longer have them rockstar good looks that served me so well in my courting days.

And thinking about it further, if my missus, like Mrs Beckham, wanted me to marry her again I doubt if the local Parish Priest would be best pleased.

With the shortage of clergy, he's the busy bee. Weighed down with funerals, christenings and other duties, I imagine a second marriage for Mr Lehane, to the same woman, might be a step too far.

It could well be the straw that breaks the camel's back. The fly in the ointment. The monkey in the wrench. I could never ask him to marry us again, after he married us before.

Like a vet using a burdizzo on a bull already squeezed, the man's work was done back in 2000.

But if, in the end, a priest did agree to go through the motions, and we did all the old "I do's" and "I don'ts" all over again, and we ended up at the reception, I doubt if I could be the same jovial man I was all those years ago.

Time, you see, can do great harm to the temperament of both man and beast.

I would no longer have the patience to spend my day going around a function room shaking hands with people that I hardly know at all.

This time, my wedding day would be spent up at the bar talking to well-versed men about cattle prices and the scourge of TB.

It's not that I would be antisocial, I just wouldn't be the life and soul of the party.

My John Travolta days are gone, just like his hair.

And as for a second honeymoon, well you can just forget about that.

These days everybody jets off to Dubai or someplace after the rings are exchanged.

I could hardly afford three nights in Bundoran in my present state.

The honeymoon would have to be put on the long finger. Just like the second wedding, I suspect.

I think a second wedding is like trying to re-inflate an old balloon.

If you want a second wedding go and get yourself a new balloon, because clearly the first one has a hole in it someplace.