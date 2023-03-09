89-acre Golden Vale farm achieves almost €16k/acre at auction

Auctioneer Richard Ryan of GVM’s Kilmallock office said the price showed that land values continue to remain strong
The "excellent quality grassland farm situated in the heart of the Golden Vale" which sold at public auction

Thu, 09 Mar, 2023 - 02:56
Conor Power

An 89-acre farm at Ballinlyna, Kilfinane, County Limerick was sold at public auction on March 3 last at GVM Auctioneers’ auction room at Kilmallock Mart.

The farm was last featured in the edition of December 29 and was described by auctioneer Richard Ryan of GVM’s Kilmallock office as “an excellent quality grassland farm situated in the heart of the Golden Vale”.

With the public road dissecting the farm, the property had excellent road frontage and pre-auction expectations were “around €12,000 per acre.”

The farm was offered in three lots. Lot 1 consisted of 62 acres with farm buildings. Lot 2 was a 27-acre land parcel across the road. Lot 3 was the entire holding.

The initial offer of lots produced no bid for Lot 1 and a bid of €200,000 (€7,400/acre) for Lot 2. When the entire holding was offered to the floor, however, the auction really got going.

The 89-acre farm was sold to Buttevant-based auctioneer William Broderick, acting in trust for an unnamed client.

An opening bid of €900,000 was followed by a series of bids, bringing it to €1,150,000 (€12,900/acre). After a brief recess, Lots 1 and 2 were withdrawn and the entire holding (Lot 3) was offered once again.

Thereafter, three bidders fought it out until the hammer fell on a price of €1,395,000 – sold to Buttevant-based auctioneer William Broderick, acting in trust for an unnamed client.

Commenting after the auction, Richard Ryan said that he was very happy with the price achieved of approximately €15,675 per acre which, he said, showed that land values continue to remain strong.

Farming
