50-acre farm in West Cork to attract variety of suitors

New to the market with Clonakilty-based auctioneer Henry O’Leary is a 50-acre farm in the townland of Castelventry, 9km west of Clonakilty.
Totalling 49.96 acres, the land is currently laid out in stubble and grass and features a traditional farmhouse and a collection of excellent outbuildings.
The farm is dissected at various points by public roadways, ensuring excellent road frontage and making it conducive to dividing into separate lots. The property is presented in four suggested lots:
- Lot 1 is the farmhouse with outbuildings on nine acres.
- Lot 2 is a 19-acre holding.
- Lot 3 consists of 12 acres of land.
- Lot 4 is nine acres and located a few hundred metres away from the rest of the land.
“With excellent public road frontage, it’s an easy farm to offer in lots,” says Henry, “with options available from nine to 19 acres, there’s something here for everyone.”
One would expect strong interest in the lot with the house but there will be no shortage of suitors for the land either. The guide price for the house on nine acres is €295,000 while the guide price for the land is €10,000-€12,000/acre.