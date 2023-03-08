123-acre South Tipperary farm sells for over €15k/acre at auction

One of the more significant large parcels of land this year so far was sold at auction last week on March 3 at the Carraig Hotel, Carrick-on-Suir, County Tipperary.

The property in question was a 123-acre holding located in the townland of Whitehall, adjacent to the village of Grangemockler, County Tipperary, on the N76 (Clonmel-Kilkenny road), 13km from Callan, 20km from Clonmel and 34km from Kilkenny. It was last featured on these pages in the edition of January 12 last.

The pre-auction price guide was €1,600,000 (€13,000/acre), according to the man with the gavel, David Shee of Carrick-on-Suir based auctioneers Shee and Hawe.

The lands at Grangemockler, recently sold at public auction

The prime South Tipperary grassland farm had a strong history of multiple usage and was offered in possible lots – the entire holding, a 100-acre lot (b) or a 23-acre lot (c).

While in the past, large farms such as this one have often fared better selling in smaller units, there has been a tendency of late for the prize of one large parcel of land being the more coveted one.

There is also a strong dairying scene in the area and the appetite for more land from the cash-rich sector has become even more pronounced with the increasing requirement for additional acres to reduce their carbon emissions rate per acre. With increasing herd numbers not being possible, the only option is for many of them to buy more land.

Section of the grassland, Grangemockler, sold at auction

As things turned out, this trend for larger blocks of land was followed in the end, as David Shee explains: “We had bidders on both options.”

“There was a good turnout on the day and there was enough bidding on the property to make it interesting... We were going over and back between the two. Every time the value would come up in the lots, we’d then offer the entire holding and then back to the lots again.”

This bidding pattern continued until a final offer of €1,900,000 (€15,400/acre) was the winning bid, exceeding expectations and going to an unnamed non-local buyer.