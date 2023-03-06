Karen Walsh: Does my husband's will mean I'll lose my home?

Dear Reader,
I am sorry to hear this. This must be very upsetting for you. I might start by explaining the law in relation to Spouses Inheritance Rights.
If a deceased spouse leaves a will and the surviving spouse does not renounce or give up their rights to the deceased spouse’s estate, then they are entitled to what is known as a “Legal Right Share” in the deceased spouse’s estate.
The surviving spouse is entitled to a one half share of a deceased spouse’s estate if there are no children.
If there are children, a spouse is entitled to a one third share of the deceased spouse’s estate. Therefore, you are entitled at a minimum to a one third share of the estate.
A spouse has very definitive and automatic rights in a situation where a Will has been left.
In a situation such as the one you find yourself in where a spouse has been given a very small inheritance or a ‘token’ inheritance, the surviving spouse has a right of election.
A right of election means that the spouse can choose between taking the Legal Right Share that he or she is entitled to and the bequest left in the will or, if the Legal Right Share exceeds the bequest, the right to take the gift as partial satisfaction of the Legal Right Share.
You cannot pick and choose what you would like to take in your late husband’s estate, but there is one exception to this rule in that you do have the right to specifically require that the dwelling in which you reside is given to you in satisfaction of your Legal Right Share.
If there is a difference in the value, you will be required to pay the difference. However, there are times when this rule is relaxed.
The fact that you were not in a relationship in a romantic sense is irrelevant and does not affect your inheritance rights. In the eyes of the law, you were still together as a couple, were still spouses as at his date of death and your rights under the Succession Act 1965 are not affected at all.
You have not mentioned who is the legal personal representative or executor of your late husband’s will. However, I presume it is not you.
You must ask for your Legal Right Share within six months of being notified or within 12 months of taking out of the Grant of Representation to your late husband’s estate. You do not have to go to court to get this share.
You should consult with a solicitor at this juncture to make sure that all your rights are protected.
They can liaise with the solicitor for the estate and take detailed instructions from you to see if you can make a claim for further entitlement from your late husband’s estate, if applicable, depending on the circumstances of your situation.
Email: info@walshandpartners.ie
- While every effort is taken to ensure the accuracy of the information contained in this article, Karen Walsh does not accept responsibility for errors or omissions howsoever arising. Readers should seek legal advice in relation to their particular circumstances at the earliest opportunity.