Signpost: Using the calm before the lambing storm to get things in order

I have got my opening round of fertiliser out. At the start of last week, I applied 20 units of protected urea per acre.

It’s a small bit later than I would have liked, but I wanted to make sure conditions across the farm were good before I went with it.

It’s good to have it out before I started lambing; I just wouldn’t have time to be spreading it during lambing. And getting it out later means I’d run into problems with grass availability later in the Soring when the demand is rising.

I did my opening cover in early February and it was 510kg DM/Ha and will do another one now in the coming days. Based on the opening cover and how things are looking, I am happy with the quantity of grass I have on the farm and I now have the confidence to feed no concentrate when ewes and lambs go to grass.

Using the autumn closing plan has helped ensure I have more grass on the farm this year than other years.

Lambing has started, as ever, it started a few days early for us. Things get busy very quickly, so my two main priorities during the lambing period are hygiene and nutrition.

In terms of hygiene, I dip navels with iodine immediately after the lambs are dropped, and I do it again a few hours later to ensure the lambs have dried up.

All lambing pens are cleaned out thoroughly every time a ewe lambs. Lime is applied, and a fresh bed of straw is put in every pen. It’s the only way to make sure there isn’t a build-up of potential problems.

The second big focus is on nutrition. I need to make sure that all lambs get adequate colostrum early in life to make sure they build immunity and reduce the risk of disease challenges.

The ewes have been well fed in the run-up to lambing with adequate soya in the mix, so most ewes will have enough colostrum themselves. We aim to get 50ml of colostrum fed per kilo of birth weight within the first one to two hours of birth.

For any ewes that are a little short or maybe have triplets, I will milk the ewe out completely and divide the milk pro rata with the lambs.

We will top up with dairy colostrum, where it’s needed. The key thing for us here is we don’t go straight in with the substitute milk, even a small bit of the ewe’s own colostrum is really important to a lamb.