Karen Walsh: My father needs nursing home support — what is a Care Representative?

Dear Karen

My father a while back was diagnosed with dementia and it is quite progressive with the doctor saying he needs to have 24-hour care and ideally needs to go into a nursing home. I need to apply to the HSE for nursing home support and I have been advised that a Care Representative needs to be appointed to apply for the Fair Deal Scheme on his behalf. What is a Care Representative? I do not know anything about this. What is involved?

Dear Reader,

This is obviously a very difficult time for you. Essentially a Care Representative is a person appointed by the circuit court to apply for a state loan in relation to the nursing home support scheme (also known as Fair Deal) on behalf of someone who lacks the capacity to make certain decisions on their own behalf and to complete the necessary forms. I am assuming that your father does not have in place an Enduring Power of Attorney and this is the next best alternative option available to you. An application is not necessary if a person has an Enduring Power of Attorney in place appointing an attorney or attorneys to act on your father’s behalf, however, this can only be put in place whilst he was of sound mind.

An application to the circuit court is necessary in respect of the Care Representative Application. The application is carried out by way of Notice of Motion and Grounding Affidavit. You can make the application yourself if it is relatively straightforward or you can engage a solicitor to prepare the documentation and the solicitor will assist you with completing these documents. If you feel the application will be contested, you should engage a solicitor from the outset.

It is necessary to have two reports from two registered medical practitioners who have examined your father. There is also an order of entitlement as to who can apply to be appointed, for example, a spouse, a child, a relative etc. Where someone has a greater or equal right as you to be appointed, you will need to obtain their consent in relation to your appointment. For example, if your mother is still alive, she will have a greater right than you and you will need to obtain her consent.

Notice will also have to be given to siblings if your mother has passed away, and they will also be entitled to lodge an objection to your application if they wish. In relation to such an application, please note that you will have no entitlement to deal with your father’s property and affairs or to sell any property on behalf of the person; it only means you can deal with the nursing home loan.

Circuit court application

The application must be made in the circuit in which the person to whom the application relates is living at the time of making the application. Where the hearing of the originating notice of motion before the county register and an objection is lodged by any notice party, then the application will be transferred to the Judge’s list on the first opportunity for hearing.

Documents are served on the person who is in need of care as they have a right to object and this paperwork must be served within specific time limits and in a specific format. This allows the person who is need of care to lodge an objection to your application if they wish.

When the application is heard, the documents will be checked to see that they are in order, and you will be required to give a declaration under oath in court. The forms are lodged in court and a date for the hearing is given. The application is heard in private and the hearing is quite informal. If everything is in order, then the order will be made appointing you as a care representative.

*Karen Walsh, from a farming background, is a solicitor practicing in Walsh & Partners, Solicitors, 17, South Mall, Cork (021-4270200), and author of Farming and the Law . Walsh & Partners also specialises in personal injury claims, conveyancing, probate and family law.

- Email: info@walshandpartners.ie - Web: www.walshandpartners.ie

While every care is taken to ensure accuracy of information contained in this article, solicitor Karen Walsh does not accept responsibility for errors or omissions howsoever arising, and you should seek legal advice in relation to your particular circumstances at the earliest possible time.