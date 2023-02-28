Kieran Coughlan: Well worth checking if business energy support claim can be made

Significant changes were announced to the business support scheme to make it more attractive as part of the cost-of-living package measures announced last week.

The Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme is being both expanded and extended. The revisions announced on Tuesday require State aid approval, and subject to that approval will be provided for in the forthcoming Finance Bill.

These revisions are:

The extension of the TBESS to May 31, 2023 (with a further option to extend it to July 31, 2023).

Under the current rules, financial support is given only where a business has experienced an increase of at least 50% above their corresponding reference period on a per unit basis before qualifying. Under the proposed changes to the scheme, applicants will be able to qualify for support where the businesses have experienced a 30% or more increase in their average unit price for electricity/natural gas. The revised ‘energy costs threshold’ will apply retrospectively from September 1, 2022.

An increase in the level of relief available to claimants, increasing the relief from 40% to 50% of a business’s eligible costs from March 1, 2023 (subject to the monthly caps).

Pending the implementation of these changes, claims can continue to be made under the current scheme. Farmers who are heavy users of electricity and gas, including dairy farmers, potato and vegetable farmers using cold stores, poultry and pig farmers can benefit significantly from the scheme.

Of course, each person's claim is dependent on their own profile of electricity and gas usage and how their unit prices fluctuated depending on the contract held at the time.

On Tuesday of last week, the Government also announced a new grant for businesses using liquified petroleum gas (LPG) or kerosene that cannot avail of the TBESS for these energy supplies.

The absence of support through the TBESS for businesses in rural areas that are not connected to the gas network but have large gas or oil bills is an issue the Institute of Taxation raised with Revenue when providing feedback on the uptake of the scheme in January, and further details of that grant scheme will be made available in due course. That scheme will also be of relevance to many farmers who use kerosene for water-heating.

Applying for TBESS is awkward for those who are not tech-savvy, which is partially responsible for the low uptake. Applicants must already hold a ROS cert or have access to their own Revenue profile, must then register for TBESS providing details of their business and the electricity and gas MPRNs.

Once registered and allowing a day for the system to come live, the applicant must make a host of declarations vis a vis State aid, publication etc, complete details of their electricity and gas costs from the reference period starting September 2021, and then submit claims for periods commencing September 2022.

For the uninitiated, it may be easier to obtain the assistance of your accountant in making the claim. There are expiration periods after which claims cannot be made and therefore it makes good sense to give it some attention sooner rather than later.