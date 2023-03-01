57-acre Golden Vale Farm near Tipp Town for public auction

Coming up for auction at the Ballykisteen Hotel, Tipperary on Wednesday the 29th of March, is an attractive 57-acre holding in the townland of Kilshane – 9km from the site of the auction, on the other side of Tipperary Town.
The man with the gavel on the day is Tipperary-town-based auctioneer Matt Ryan and the property should attract a good deal of interest. It is only 2km from Tipperary town, is just off the N24 and just 15 minutes from the M8.
“It’s all good-quality land,” says Matt, “and it’s all in grass, in old pasture. It would be in an area renowned for excellent land and it would be ideally suited to dairying, beef or even equine interests.”
There is a dwelling on site and another string to the bow of this substantial holding in the heart of the Golden Vale is that it stores some sand and gravel deposits – something that may attract suitors for its latent potential.
“The land has been let for the last number of years,” says Matt, “but it has been well maintained and well looked after.”
The lands are in good condition but hold the potential to be improved to an even higher level.
“The house is a nice traditional two-storey farmhouse,” says Matt. “It’s well kept and well maintained – a very comfortable home for any starter family.”
With building interest from a variety of sources, the price expectation is in the region of €15,000-€17,000/acre with a price guide of €975,000.