57-acre Golden Vale Farm near Tipp Town for public auction

Coming up for auction at the Ballykisteen Hotel, Tipperary on Wednesday the 29th of March, is an attractive 57-acre holding in the townland of Kilshane – 9km from the site of the auction, on the other side of Tipperary Town.

The man with the gavel on the day is Tipperary-town-based auctioneer Matt Ryan and the property should attract a good deal of interest. It is only 2km from Tipperary town, is just off the N24 and just 15 minutes from the M8.