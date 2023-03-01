Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 

21-acre quality West Cork holding already under offer

With plenty of potential suitors located nearby, it isn't too surprising to learn that there has already been an offer on this choice property.
The modest-size parcel of this land is new to the market with Clonakilty-based auctioneers Hodnett-Forde Property Services.

Wed, 01 Mar, 2023 - 11:51
Conor Power

The area in West Cork near the market town of Bandon have long been renowned for their excellent pasture and in recent years, this zone has become a hot one in Munster, with prices reaching up towards €20k/acre in some cases.

A modest-size parcel of this land is new to the market with Clonakilty-based auctioneers Hodnett-Forde Property Services. Located in the townland of Knocknagallagh, it’s 6km to the southwest of Bandon.

The lands are described by selling agent Ernest Forde as being of "excellent quality", laid out in one block of three divisions, suitable for any farming enterprise.

The holding is all in grass at present, has private water and electricity supply and doesn’t come with any entitlements.

The lands are described by selling agent Ernest Forde as being of “excellent quality”.
The lands are described by selling agent Ernest Forde as being of “excellent quality”.

“The owner is just cutting back at the moment,” says Ernest, explaining that the property has been farmed by the owner up to now. It’s an outside section of the main farm, now being sold to reduce her holding.

With plenty of potential suitors located nearby, it isn’t too surprising to learn that there has already been an offer on this choice property.

“The first offer came in last weekend so there should be good interest there,” says Ernest. “We would expect the property to make somewhere in the region of €15,000 per acre and we’ll see how it goes after that.”

19-acre West Cork holding makes over €13k/acre at auction

Cow-Calf Pair in Ireland

Increased funding agreed for TB compensation along with pre-movement test payment

