21-acre quality West Cork holding already under offer

The area in West Cork near the market town of Bandon have long been renowned for their excellent pasture and in recent years, this zone has become a hot one in Munster, with prices reaching up towards €20k/acre in some cases.

A modest-size parcel of this land is new to the market with Clonakilty-based auctioneers Hodnett-Forde Property Services. Located in the townland of Knocknagallagh, it’s 6km to the southwest of Bandon.