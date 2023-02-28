30-acre partly reclaimed Kerry farm tempting at €5,900/acre

The farmin the townland of Ahane, close to Lough Nambrackdarrig and Glencar, approximately 10km southwest of Killorglin
Tue, 28 Feb, 2023 - 11:59
Conor Power

For sale with Killorglin-based Jim Burns Auctioneers, a 29.71-acre farm is new to the market and represents a good opportunity to purchase some additional acreage in a very scenic area of the Kingdom County.

The farm in question is located in the townland of Ahane, close to Lough Nambrackdarrig and the small rural community of Glencar, approximately 10km southwest of Killorglin.

According to the selling agent Darragh Burns, the lands are well-drained and fenced and include a mixture of qualities, from the more upland areas to the lower reaches which have undergone reclamation works recently.

“You have access off the public road,” says Darragh, “and the upper parts of the lands would be adjacent to the lake. The portions that have been reclaimed are in excellent condition. It’s on an elevated south-facing site.”

The appetite for land in the area is very strong, Darragh says, so they will be expecting plenty of interest in this one as well.

“We’ve sold a number of parcels of land in the area recently,” says Darragh, “so there’s good demand for agricultural land at the moment.”

The price guide is a tempting €175,000 (€5,900/acre).

