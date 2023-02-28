30-acre partly reclaimed Kerry farm tempting at €5,900/acre

For sale with Killorglin-based Jim Burns Auctioneers, a 29.71-acre farm is new to the market and represents a good opportunity to purchase some additional acreage in a very scenic area of the Kingdom County.

The farm in question is located in the townland of Ahane, close to Lough Nambrackdarrig and the small rural community of Glencar, approximately 10km southwest of Killorglin.