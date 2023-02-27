Signpost: Making the most of the mild weather

February has been a very busy month so far with 29 cows calved since January 30.

Thankfully calving is going well and there are only 14 cows and a heifer left to calve. Only three calves had to be stomach tubed for peace of mind that they were fed, but most are getting up and suckling themselves which is great to see.

We had one casualty from one of the first calving heifers that had a dead calf last week. I was watching her calving and she was not progressing so I handled her and helped to deliver the calf. I tried to foster a different calf onto her but she completely rejected it so I gave up after a few days and will let her dry off. She can go back to grass and will be culled this year.

I had been living seven miles away from the farm over the last few years and this year we moved back to the farm. The two-minute commute is a huge luxury for this year’s calving season. We also passed the TB herd test which was a great relief.

The yearling heifers and bullocks went to grass at the end of January and they have settled well. I divided a silage field beside the yard into three blocks and they are almost finished grazing it now. The block grazing has worked well and I can already see the re-growths coming on in the other two sections.

The breeding heifers in the group got a mineral bolus for iodine, copper, selenium and cobalt and all of them got a booster vaccination against clostridial diseases.

When the yearlings are finished grazing the silage ground I will spread slurry on it with the dribble bar and it will be closed up for silage. I bought fertiliser locally last week to cover the first round of fertiliser and 1st cut silage – 2t of 18-6-12 which was €820/tonne and 3t of protected urea which cost €825/tonne. I sent away slurry samples through the Signpost programme so when these results come back I will balance up the chemical fertiliser that needs to be spread on silage ground.

Farming never ceases to amaze me, which I was reminded of when I moved one cow that was close to calving over to the calving shed. She was in a pen with a freshly calved cow and much to my surprise later that evening I looked in to see both the newborn calf and the in-calf cow suckling the freshly calved cow with both tails wagging. Needless to say, she has since been given an anti-suckling nose paddle.

The dry and mild weather is providing great comfort for getting slurry out. To have cattle out grazing and even just for doing routine jobs around the yard. I’m more than happy to make the most of it while it lasts.