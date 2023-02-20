Trial and error replacing 88% of our CAN with urea at Gurteen College

Initially, Ken Flynn, farm manager and lecturer at Gurteen College, said he thought the only benefit of protected urea over CAN was getting more nitrogen for less money, now it's replaced 88% of the farm's CAN.
Mon, 20 Feb, 2023 - 15:36
Kenneth Flynn

Our journey with protected urea started back in 2019. After being introduced to the idea, we decided to use it on one ten-acre paddock to replace the use of CAN fertiliser.

We had our first spreading of protected urea in May of that year, and after every grazing, we gave the paddock an application of protected urea. It was a 38%N product, and we spread 100kg per hectare of the product each time, which worked out at about 30 units N per acre per grazing.

At the end of the growing season, we looked at our grass growth figures, and we could only conclude that there was no noticeable difference in production between the use of protected urea and CAN.

In 2020, we decided to increase the use of protected urea used on the farm. However, with a lack of knowledge of the environmental importance of using protected urea on our part, we started the year using regular unprotected urea, and in April, we made the switch to using protected urea.

At the time, we were thinking there was no benefit to using protected urea in the early spring as regular urea would work just fine, and we wondered why we would pay extra for the protection at that time of year, thinking the protection only really came into play when the weather warmed up and dried up.

Initially, we thought the only benefit of protected urea over CAN was that we got more nitrogen for less money.

That year, we used protected urea on our grazing ground, we had used unprotected urea on our first cut silage and cut sward for our second cut silage. 

But again, at the end of the year, when we reviewed our grass growth figures, we saw no negative effects from the use of protected urea; we were getting the cost-benefit of using protected urea over CAN, and towards the end of the year, we really started to understand the environmental importance of using protected urea.

In 2020, protected urea made up 34% of our total N fertiliser. At the back end of 2020, we had the farm soil sampled and started working on our fertiliser and slurry plan for spring.

Our soil samples showed some interesting findings, our pH levels were naturally very high, and we would likely never have to apply lime, most of our soil P and K indexes were 3s and 4s, with a very small percentage of 1s and 2s.

For the most part, we were in a very good place with P and K indexes. We decided to try concentrating our slurry as much as possible on the low-index soils, but the challenge with this is all our low-index soils were on the wetter ground that was hard to travel, so we used slurry when ground conditions allow and some applications 18-6-12 through the year to start building up these lower index soils.

We decided to use the 18-6-12 as stated to start bringing up the low indexes, 10-10-20 in reseeds and protected urea and slurry over the rest of the farm, this worked very well, and in 2021, we were now up to 74% of our N coming from protected urea.

In 2022, we followed a very similar plan, but through further planning, we managed to raise the use of protected urea to supply 88% of our chemical N requirements.

We will continue to soil test and monitor our indexes, but we are happy to say that our journey with protected urea has been a positive one.

Execution Time: 0.226 s