Killarney auction ends with sale price of over €13k an acre

The result of an auction last Friday in Killarney serves to illustrate the point that although land prices continue to rise, the nature of agriculture means each farm tells its own individual story. A moderate-sized holding of 21 acres sold well on the day, albeit a little below the pre-auction expectations.

The farm in the townland of Meallis, 18km from Killarney last featured here on January 4 and was sold by Killarney-based auctioneer Tom Spillane at the Royal Hotel in the centre of the famous tourist town.