Killarney auction ends with sale price of over €13k an acre

The result of an auction last Friday in Killarney serves to illustrate the point that although land prices continue to rise, the nature of agriculture means each farm tells its own individual story. A moderate-sized holding of 21 acres sold well on the day, albeit a little below the pre-auction expectations.
The farm in the townland of Meallis, 18km from Killarney last featured here on January 4 and was sold by Killarney-based auctioneer Tom Spillane at the Royal Hotel in the centre of the famous tourist town.
There were three active bidders in the large attendance. Bidding began at €200,000 and a further three bids took the value of the property to €250,000 (just under €12,000/acre). At that point, a recess was called.
Bidding resumed and two further bids yielded a figure of €270,000. At just under €13,000/acre, this was a good price for such a holding.
Its agricultural value alone would not have merited such a level and it was the unquantifiable x-factor of its location and aesthetics that gave it its added value.
It was still slightly short of pre-auction expectations (which were stated at about €300,000) and a decision was made to withdraw the property from auction at that point, after which negotiations immediately began with the highest bidder.
The result was the successful sale of the property on the day for €280,000. It was sold to a local farmer and represents a strong figure of €13,300/acre.