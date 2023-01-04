21-acre holding at foot of MacGillycuddy's Reeks for public auction

A property that originally featured in this newspaper last July is now going for public auction.

There has been a huge amount of interest building over the intervening months for a 21-acre holding in one of the most mythical and scenic locations in Ireland

As the selling agent Tom Spillane of Killarney says, the intention was always to sell this property by public auction.

Located in the townland of Meallis near Beaufort, the smallholding is nestled in the foothills of the MacGillycuddy's Reeks, in a most sought-after part of the world — by farmers and non-farmers alike.

“About 10 acres of it would be good grazing ground, with the rest of it rough mountain grazing grounds,” Mr Spillane said.

The property also has a 1/16th share of 999 acres of commonage, which, the agent points out, is all fenced.

“It’s not alone the land that’s an attraction,” Mr Spillane points out. “The cottage on the land is the last cottage before Carrantuohill – it’s on the route in from Cronin’s Yard.”

For at least the last 300 years, Cronin’s Yard has been the traditional starting point for climbing Carrantuohill. The one-storey cottage is in need of renovation but is a strong asset to the holding.

“It’s in a majestic, spectacular and beautiful spot, with Carrantuohill and the McGillicuddy Reeks looking down at you from behind,” Mr Spillane said.

“There are entitlements (29.83 of them) going with it and that will attract a lot of farmers, but I think that it will go outside of the farming community as well — people who want something special in their lives, to where they can escape and have such a special setting; to have Cronin’s Yard in your ‘back yard’."

This unique property is still very accessible, with Kerry Airport only half an hour away and Killarney 20 minutes away. It will prove a strong pull for those dreaming of the dreamlike setting rather than working the land.

The property has electricity and water by gravity-flow stream and spring well and a price expectation of about €300,000.