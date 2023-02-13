Subscriber

My neighbour's drainage is flooding my land - can I stop him?

Drainage is one of the most common areas of dispute between landowners - but the law in this area isn't straightforward, writes rural solicitor Karen Walsh.
Mon, 13 Feb, 2023 - 19:00

Dear Karen, 

I’m looking for some advice. My neighbour has redirected water into our field, without permission, causing the field to become swamp-like.

There was an existing trench which ran the length of the neighbour's field which took the water naturally. This now has been redirected into our field. The main problem now is our winter fodder cannot be harvested.

External buildings within his site have blocked the trench, hence the need to redirect the water.

Any advice will be greatly appreciated.

Dear Reader, 

Unfortunately, drainage of water is one of the most common areas of dispute between rural neighbours. 

Arguments should be resolved between landowners as amicably as possible. If they cannot be mutually resolved, solutions could be determined through the courts.

While water naturally drains from one property to another, a natural right of drainage exists, but the channelling of water by a pipe or other artificial means onto land where but not naturally flowing only exists as an acquired right or, in legal terms, as an easement.

As your neighbour appears to have diverted the natural flow of water, it would appear that he would not have natural rights of drainage under common law.

While the law in relation to natural rights under common law may not apply to your case, it could still be useful to set out the law that applies where water naturally drains from one property to another. 

The owner of land bounding a natural river or stream can protect against flooding on his lands by banking a river, and equally, the owner of lower lands can take action to pin back or stem the flow of water.

If water on the higher land naturally passes onto the lower land, the owner of that lower land does not necessarily have a cause of action against the owner of the higher land in a nuisance or trespass if the natural flow of water floods his lower lands. 

However, he can protect his lands by making a barrier even though this may cause damage to the higher landowner.

However, an action to pin back the water must be no more than is reasonably necessary to protect the lower landowner's own enjoyment, and he must not act for the purpose of injuring the higher landowner.

The lower landowner may, however, have a remedy in negligence where the higher landowner fails in his duty of care to do what was reasonable in all the circumstances to prevent a large and dangerous quantity of water on his land from causing the lower landowner damage.

If the only remedy is substantial and expensive works, he may discharge his duty by telling his neighbour that they are free to do the work at their own or at a shared expense.

It is a question of reasonableness. What may seem reasonable to one landowner may not seem so to another, so despite the presence of the case law, individual court actions may often be necessary to adjudicate disputes.

Since drainage issues between landowners can be very sensitive and can become costly problems to correct, landowners are always encouraged to consult appropriate legal advice on any specific drainage problem. 

Speak with your neighbour again, and failing to reach an agreement, you will need to instruct a solicitor.

