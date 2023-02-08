45-acre high-class block north of Cork to set strong price

The area to the north of Cork city contains a number of very active pockets of sought-after agricultural land. This part of Munster is steeped in the co-operative tradition, with a strong history of active progressive farming.

A modest-sized but high-quality parcel of land is new to the market in this neck of the woods, close to the parish of Donoughmore — approximately 18km south of Mallow, 14km from Blarney and 20km from Cork City.