45-acre high-class block north of Cork to set strong price

The area to the north of Cork city contains a number of very active pockets of sought-after agricultural land. This part of Munster is steeped in the co-operative tradition, with a strong history of active progressive farming.
A modest-sized but high-quality parcel of land is new to the market in this neck of the woods, close to the parish of Donoughmore — approximately 18km south of Mallow, 14km from Blarney and 20km from Cork City.
According to the selling agent — Blarney-based Dan Fleming — there is already keen interest in this block of land in the townland of Coolmona that will suit a wide range of farmers in the area.
“We’ve got quite a few calls on it,” he says. “It would be suitable for extending farmers or for a hobby farmer or even people wanting to put a residence on it... It’s very versatile land too — an all-round piece of ground.”
Good land in the area has recently been fetching €15,000 to €16,000 per acre. Time will tell what this prize parcel will fetch but one would imagine that it won’t be too far off that level.