35-acre farm in West Waterford ticks plenty of boxes

Following the 147-acre farm featured here last week, another interesting parcel of land is new to the market in West Waterford.

In this case, it is a 35-acre farm located near the village of Aglish and which has already attracted its fair share of attention from the local marketplace.

The property is located in the townland of Toor, about 10km from Aglish village and only 12km from the county town of Dungarvan.

This is good pastureland country — the softer part of the Golden Vale, you might say. And this farm is surrounded by a number of properties in the locality, many of whom would have a strong tradition in dairy farming.

Hence, the keen interest in a new block of land being pitched at a reasonable price. At a guide of just under €12,000 per acre, it is well within the range for decent land in this part of the world.

And, with the size of under 40 acres, it fits into a neat category where it is large enough to consider as a substantial add-on and small enough to fit the pockets of a wider range of clients.

Its location is quite convenient too and it’s just 4km from the main N25 road that runs from Cork to Wexford via Waterford City. Road frontage at the entrance and the lands have the benefit of handling facilities which are located at the roadside.

A well is the source of a reliable private water supply and there is electricity on site too. The lands are all in grass and laid out in four divisions which are easily managed and well-fenced.