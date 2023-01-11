147-acre farm hits market in West Waterford

A large holding in West Waterford is new to the market with Dungarvan-based auctioneers DNG Morrissey.

The 147-acre farm has the address of Toor North, Aglish but it’s closer to Waterford’s vibrant county town of Dungarvan than it is to the village of Aglish.

“It’s only six or seven kilometres from Dungarvan town,” says selling agent Michael Morrissey “and it’s pretty close to the N25 (main Cork-Waterford road), so it’s in a convenient location.”

The property is divided into a number of large divisions with natural boundaries, and the farm features good grazing land throughout, with silage being cut from approximately 80 acres each year. There is a good stretch of public road frontage on the western boundary, with pathways to the land from the farm buildings.

The collection of farm buildings consists of cubicles, internal and external slatted units, and they are in sound, workable condition. There’s also a machinery shed, as well as a large silage pit and feeder bin.

“It’s good quality land in the main. They cut silage off 80 or 90 acres of it twice a year,” says Michael.

At this point, it’s a bit early to get a clear picture of the level of interest in this farm, but with its size of it and convenient location and access, it should prove an appealing prospect for a number of potential purchasers – from those looking to offset additional acres against carbon emissions to those who see it as an opportunity to get a start in setting up a dairying business or beef cattle farm.

“It’s really at the early stages yet,” says Michael. “We would expect a decent level of interest in it but there haven’t been any offers just yet.”

The agents are seeking a price in the region of €1,400,000. At €9,500 per acre or thereabouts, it represents an excellent opportunity to acquire a substantial quantity of acres.

Holdings of this size don’t come on the market in this part of West Waterford every week – something that the local and wider market will be well aware of.

Furthermore, the word on the ground is that there may be some additional land coming up for sale close by so for an enterprise considering expansion, this will be a tempting option.