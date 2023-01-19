TDs to debate bill for establishing agri-food regulator

The regulator will have powers to levy fines of up to €10m on those who engage in unfair trading practices with farmers and other suppliers. 
Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said that the bill will ensure there is protection for farmers, fishers, growers, and small businesses operating in the agri-food sector against unfair trading practices Picture: Damien Storan.

Thu, 19 Jan, 2023 - 09:03
Kathleen O'Sullivan

The bill to establish an agri-food regulator in Ireland will progress on Thursday when Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue introduces the second stage debate on the bill in the Dáil.

The Agricultural and Food Supply Chain Bill provides for the establishment of the new independent statutory body, An Rialálaí Agraibhia, or Agri-Food Regulator, which will promote fairness and transparency in the agricultural and food supply chain.

The office will have powers to investigate breaches such as late payments to suppliers, misuse of trade secrets, commercial retaliation, and unilateral contract changes.

Protection for farmers

Speaking before Thursday's debate, Mr McConalogue said that the bill will ensure there is protection for farmers, fishers, growers, and small businesses operating in the agri-food sector against unfair trading practices, and will bring greater transparency to the supply chain by carrying out price and market analysis and reporting.

“It is my hope the enactment of this bill can be progressed without undue delay and this much needed Agri-Food Regulator can be established," Mr McConalogue said. 

"I want this office to be a strong advocate for our primary producers - the farmers, fishers, and food producers of Ireland. The office will bring further transparency to all stages of the supply chain."

He said that the Department of Agriculture is working to conclude the process of appointing a chief executive for the office, following a recent open competitive process. An announcement on this will be made in due course, he added.

He said the department will also engage with state boards to begin the process for selection of the board of the new office.

In April, Lactanet will publish methane efficiency breeding values that producers can use to reduce methane emissions in their herds, Semex said.

Genetic index to rank cattle on emissions

READ NOW
