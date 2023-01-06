Bovine TB can be eradicated but it will not be easy

BOVINE TB can be eradicated but it needs the involvement of all stakeholders, deputy chief veterinary officer Dr June Fanning told a meeting of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture Food and the Marine.

She said about 4,400 herds are currently restricted with the disease, but it was important to stress that in recent years TB prevalence was at an historically low level. “The focus of everyone engaged in dealing with TB is to reduce these levels even further and move towards eradication of the disease,” she said.

However, bovine TB is a challenging disease to control and eradicate due to a number of factors, she told the Committee, headed by Jackie Cahill, TD. She said data analysis suggests the reasons underpinning current levels are the expansion of the dairy herd, the resulting increased levels of intensive cattle farming and the increased movement of cattle.

“These conditions are associated with heightened susceptibility to disease. We have seen a positive reduction in herds entering restrictions in the past two years. But the figure on reactors is not so positive and has increased, with just under 22,000 being disclosed so far this year (2022)” she said.

Dr Fanning said that in driving strategic change in the bovine TB programme, Minister Charlie McConalogue, has consistently highlighted the critical role of stakeholder collaboration. Implementation of the strategy is being facilitated by a governance structure designed to ensure all perspectives are considered.

In 2021, there were more than nine million individual animal TB tests in more 100,000 herds. Delivering the TB programme in any given year represents a massive logistical operation achieved through the co-operation of farmers, private veterinary practitioners, and department officials across the country.

It also represents a significant financial commitment from farmers and taxpayers. The overall cost of the programme has increased from an estimated €97.3 million in 2020 to an estimated €104 million in 2021, a €6.7 million or 7% increase in just one year.

“This rate of increase is not sustainable. For many years, Ireland’s TB programme has been financially supported by the European Union, but this is currently being phased out and will cease in 2023,” she said.

Dr Fanning said the new TB strategy sets out how the department and stakeholders will continue to engage on the issues impacting on TB levels.

“By building our policies on a foundation of science and by providing practical science-based advice which farmers can act on to reduce their risks, we can together focus our efforts to protect cattle from infection and protect farmers from the stress, uncertainty, and costs of a breakdown.

She added:

This will involve difficult choices and stakeholders have a responsibility to engage with these difficult choices. If additional measures to reduce TB are not supported by stakeholders, this will likely have an adverse impact on future TB trends and the drive towards eradication.

Dr Fanning said most actions set out under the current TB strategy have either been implemented or are advancing well towards implementation. To make substantial further progress on TB in the 2023-2025 period, additional steps to build on the current strategy will be needed.

Options were presented by the department to the TB forum and were discussed with farming organisations for consideration in October 2021 and again in February 2022.

“We now have the building blocks in place to implement additional measures to the existing TB programme that can lower disease incidence and result in fewer farm families having to endure the challenges associated with a TB restriction.

Senator Tim Lombard said progress has been made nearly 70 years after first trying to eradicate the disease. “Do we honestly believe we will arrive at a scenario at some stage whereby bovine TB will be eradicated from the island,” he asked.

Dr Fanning replied: “I am confident we can eradicate bovine TB. It can be done. However, as I said, there are a number of difficult decisions that have to be made. It is not a disease that is easy to eradicate."