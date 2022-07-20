21-acre holding with 'dream-like' setting near Carrantuohill

Although the date is yet to be announced, a 21-acre farm near Beaufort village in Co Kerry is due for auction in the coming weeks.

Killarney-based auctioneer Tom Spillane says that demand is already very strong for this smallholding, nestled in the foothills of the Macgillicuddy Reeks, in a most sought-after part of the world — both by farmers and non-farmers.

“About 10 acres of it would be good grazing ground, with the rest of it rough mountain grazing grounds,” said Mr Spillane of the farm, which is around 18km from Killarney.

Interestingly, the property also has a 1/16th share of 999 acres of commonage.

“It’s not alone the land that’s an attraction,” the agent points out. “The cottage on the land is the last cottage before Carrantuohill — it’s on the route in from Cronin’s Yard.”

For at least the last 300 years, Cronin’s Yard has been the traditional starting point for climbing Carrantuohill. The one-storey cottage is in need of renovation but is a strong asset to the holding.

The spectacular backdrop of the 21-acre farm.

The property has electricity and water by gravity-flow stream and spring well.

“It’s in a majestic, spectacular and beautiful spot, with Carrantuohill and the Macgillicuddy Reeks looking down at you from behind,” says Tom.

“There are entitlements (29.83 of them) going with it, and that will attract a lot of farmers.

"But I think that it will go outside of the farming community as well — people who want something special in their lives, to where they can escape and have such a special setting in your ‘backyard’.”

However, despite its scenic setting, this unique holding is still very accessible, with Kerry Airport only half an hour away and Killarney 20 minutes away.

It will prove a strong pull for those appreciative of the dream-like setting, rather than purely those working the land.

The property has a price expectation in excess of €300,000.