The solar energy potential for farmers

The Government is calling for the delivery of as much solar energy in the next three years as the amount of renewable power rolled out in Ireland over the last 20 years, and farmers supplying Tirlán are leading the way.

Formerly known as Glanbia Co-op and Glanbia Ireland, Tirlán set up the FarmGen programme to offer farm families an opportunity to reduce their energy costs and become more self-sufficient, by using renewable energy.

It has now been revealed that FarmGen has become the largest singular user of Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS) funding for solar PV.

And with improved standalone solar PV funding under TAMS due to come into effect in early 2023, FarmGen programme manager Damien Sutton said this will further boost FarmGen and Tirlán’s work with milk and grain suppliers.

For installations costing up to €90,000, in 2023 TAMS will provide a grant of 60% of the cost incurred for solar panel installations on agricultural buildings and farmhouses.

Energy savings of up to 30%

A large number of Tirlán’s suppliers across 13 counties have already installed FarmGen systems. This involves PV generation installing state-of-the-art solar PV systems which monitor energy generation and consumption. This gives farmers a better understanding of when and where energy is consumed, and how to reduce energy costs whilst operating in a sustainable manner.

FarmGen systems can deliver energy savings of between 20% and over 30% per annum.

Finance Ireland provides FarmGen customers with an option of up to 100% financing, with seasonal payments which can be spread over three or five years.

Investing in a FarmGen solar PV bundle is also an approved action under Tirlán’s sustainability action payment programme, making it one of seven on-farm actions that leads to a 0.5c/l additional payment for milk suppliers into 2023 and beyond.

This leaves Tirlán farmers well placed to take part in delivery of “as much solar energy in the next three years as the amount of renewable power rolled out in Ireland over the last 20 years”, the target recently set by Minister for Environment, Climate, Communications and Transport Eamon Ryan.

Mr Ryan said: “I know that sounds impossible, but it is what we have to do. It will involve every school building, tens of thousands of houses, and the involvement of farmers. It will be backed up by batteries, pump storage, and a whole range of other balancing capabilities and our business community will have a central role in being part of this new balancing energy system.”

TAMS

The solar PV systems currently grant-aided under TAMS include solar PV panels and solar PV rechargeable batteries and solar panels (solar thermal) for water heating under the Pig and Poultry Capital Investment Scheme.

An “On Farm Solar PV Survey” must be completed and submitted with the application to quantify the holdings electricity power requirement and the planned electricity supply from the proposed development, this survey can also include the dwelling house if it is occupied by the herd owner or family member, and is situated on the holding.

Currently, the maximum size of solar panels eligible for grant aid is 62 kilowatts (kW) for the Pig and Poultry Scheme and 11kW for all other eligible TAMS II schemes. One of the changes proposed for TAMS 3 is to increase the kilowatts for solar applications in TAMS 3 to 30kW from 11kW, along with the grant increase to 60%, and a standalone investment ceiling of €90,000 for solar panels.