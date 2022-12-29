Public auction not ruled out for 89-acre farm near Kilfinane

Eighty nine acres of Golden Vale land is new to the market with GVM in Co Limerick and is sure to send a number of pulses racing as the new year dawns.

The property in question is located in the townland of Ballinlyna, only a kilometre or so southwest of Kilfinane — famous for its adventure centre and for being the birthplace of the poet Gabriel Rosenstock.

According to the selling agent — Richard Ryan of GVM’s Kilmallock office — this is a high-quality piece of land for which there should be strong demand.

Although it is currently presented to the market for sale by private treaty, he is not ruling out the option that the property may come up for public auction at a later point. This will depend on how the demand pans out, of course.

“It’s just on the market,” Mr Ryan said. “It’s very good quality land — good high, dry land and there’s a lot of road frontage with it.”

The public road dissects the farm, so the natural division facilitates it being offered in two lots:

Lot 1 consists of 62 acres of grassland and contains a large cattle pen on site. Lot 2 comprises 27 acres of land. Lot 3 is the entire 89-acre holding.

There are no entitlements going with the lands, which are all in permanent pasture and laid out into well-sheltered and easily managed units, according to the selling agents.

“This is top class land,” Mr Ryan said. “It’s very early days yet as it’s only just after going up for sale but it’s a big block of land coming onto the market at once — nearly 90 acres — so it’s not that often they come up. We’d expect it to make around €12,000 per acre.”

Good-quality pasture land has not been in such consistently strong demand for a while and there are no indications so far that 2023 will bring a change to that trend. As such, the price expectation is certainly not overly bullish. If anything, it may prove to be a modest one.