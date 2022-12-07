'Strong focus' on dairy investments in next TAMS

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has moved to assure farmers that there “continues to be a strong focus on dairy investments” in the next TAMS (Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Scheme).

Speaking at the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association annual general meeting in Co Limerick on Monday, Mr McConalogue said the third TAMS will have a “strong focus and emphasis” on the environment, as well as farm safety, labour saving, and efficiency, “particularly in the dairy sector”.

“We have budgeted €440m for on-farm investments over the period 2021 to 2027,” Mr McConalogue told the large room of dairy farmers at the Castletroy Park Hotel.

“As well as increasing the investment ceiling to €90,000 and introducing specific supports for young farmers and women farmers, I have also secured a separate grant aid for the installation of solar panels and batteries with an investment ceiling of €90,000 specifically for these. I know this will be of benefit to a lot of farmers here.

“We have also made sure that solar panels can be installed on farmhouses, not just on buildings and sheds.”

New phase of energy generation

Mr McConalogue said a “new phase” of energy generation is being entered in Ireland, and farm-level solar “will play a massive role in that”.

“I know dairy farmers, in particular, will be very interested in that space,” Mr McConalogue continued.

“Be that on-farm or nationally, self-sufficiency in terms of energy generation is what we need to move towards.

“The Government will back you in this space.”

Mr McConalogue said he will shortly be announcing the full suite of TAMS options for 2023 to 2027.

“I am confirming here today that there continues to be a strong focus on dairy investments in the next TAMS,” he said.

“As well as milking machines and milking robots being included items, heat detection collars, roadways, underpasses, grass measuring equipment, rainwater harvesting, heat pumps, etc, will be included.

“All of these will, I believe, help drive greater operational efficiencies on farms.”

He added that TAMS has been “hugely successful”, and continues to be a “key part of the next CAP in driving improvements at farm level”.

“However, all schemes must evolve and develop,” Mr McConalogue said.

“The next TAMS will still be a very popular scheme for farmers but we are tweaking our focus slightly while still retaining the core elements of the scheme.”

Resting on our laurels 'not an option'

Speaking to farmers on Monday at the AGM, Mr McConalogue said the industry must “adapt to increasing demands around how we work with nature”.

“We can’t just say we are sustainable, we can’t just rely on what earned our reputation up to now,” Mr McConalogue said.

“The customers who are enjoying our safe, healthy, and nutritious food in more than 180 countries across the world are demanding ever-increasing sustainability standards from everyone in the supply chain.

“Everyone in this room, you, as farmers, and me, as minister, know that what we do as an industry is better than anywhere else in the world but resting on our laurels is simply not an option.”

Mr McConalogue added that the sector has an “exciting future”, a future that “will see our industry grow and flourish, where farmers will be at the very centre of everything we do”.