Driverless tractors on show in Herning

The advantages of self-propelled driverless tractors are now available on almost all Fendt Vario tractors, if you fit an Iquus kit, says the Danish company, AG Precision.

They were awarded a two-star new product classification for Iquus at the Agromek agricultural fair in Denmark.

Agromek´s New Products Committee welcomed the reduced labour requirements, at a level of investment which is economical for the farmer.

The Committee also pointed out the high safety level, which enables insurance in accordance with European standards for farm operation.

The Iquus kit enables the tractor to be self-propelled for specific tasks. Afterwards, the tractor can again operate as normal.

Iquus is fully convertible for Isobus, allowing RTK guidance for steering, and relieving the operator from repetitive routine tasks.

Effectively, you can use your tractor as a driverless robot, controlled from a Windows tablet with iQuus OS software installed, continuously updated with new features.

A huge advantage is the opportunity to make maximum use of tractors and machines in busy periods, letting the tractor run 24-7 if required.

Features such as programmable hydraulic control, lift height front and rear, and PTO on-off front and rear enable autonomous operation.

LiDAR obstacle control, emergency stops inside and outside the tractor, and additional emergency stops on implements are safety features. There is monitoring of engine temperature, fuel level, and tractor mode.

iQuus Connected actively reacts to system problems, for example during an emergency stop, and sends an SMS or text to the operator with an error message and the exact location.

The new electric Bobcat was approved as a Three-Star, New-in-Europe exhibit at the Agromek agricultural fair in Denmark.

Bobcat T7X

First unveiled earlier this year, the Bobcat T7X has no hydraulic oil, emissions, or noise as its selling points.

The world's first all-electric compact track loader, the T7X's only liquid used is four litres of bio-positive cooler fluid, which impressed the Agromek Evaluation Committee.

The entire hydraulic system is replaced by electricity, the lift and tilt cylinders are replaced by electric cylinders.

The mini-loader has a 62 kWh lithium-ion battery. According to the manufacturer, this can operate for four hours of continuous operation.

Bobcat states that this mini-loader has a capacity of 1,374 kg and does not have any CO2 emissions. It can be operated indoors, or in areas with regulations for minimum use of fossil fuels. It can also be operated in areas with restrictions on noise pollution.

What is claimed to be the first electric compact tractor series ever to be produced was approved as a TwoStar exhibit at Agromek, Made in India, the Farmtrac FT 25G (pictured top) operates 100% on electricity, with separate electric motors for transport and PTO. It has a 300 AK lithium battery and corresponds to a 25-horsepower diesel tractor.

It is intended for application in feeding passages, where diesel and noise are not desirable, or for civic garden and park tasks.

A full battery charge corresponds to four to six hours of operation.

At the other end of the tractor scale at Agromek was the 8R410 John Deere tractor with eAutopowr.

Already an Agritechnica 2019 gold medal winner, it is now also a Three Star New Product at Agromek 2022.

The Agromek Evaluation Committee stated: “This is an entirely new construction principle for tractors. This concept also facilitates electric traction of implements of up to 100 kilowatts.

The eAutopowr electric infinitely variable transmission is new on tractors in Denmark.

Developed in partnership with Joskin, it is a significant step in John Deere’s journey towards electrification, as a highly durable solution above 400 horsepower.

Along with the electric drive, there is up to 100 kilowatts of electrical power for external implements.

In the already very quiet driver's cabin, the noise level is reduced even further. The driver also benefits from fine speed control and improved acceleration. Since speeds of up to 5 km/h are driven completely electrically, a fast and very smooth transition is possible.