Signpost: How Ballymaloe Farm reduced ammonia emissions by 30%

We began our journey with one of the most important jobs on any farm at the beginning of the year, by soil sampling the entire farm. Darren closely monitors the soil fertility on his farm by getting a fresh set of soil samples taken every two years.

Achieving and maintaining optimum soil fertility is the first step to improving financial and environmental sustainability on the farm, as it is paramount to maximising nutrient use efficiency and sustaining high crop yield potential year on year.

Excluding the small area of grassland, the fertility of the tillage ground at Ballymaloe Farm is well above the national average.

Approximately 45% of the farm is at the agronomic optimum, which takes into account soils with sufficient available nutrients for optimum plant growth, i.e. P and K Index ≥ 3. The national average is only 18% in this regard.

When we analysed the tillage area from a “sustainable soil fertility” perspective, approximately 30% of Darren’s soils are at the optimum. This measure of soil fertility excludes soils with very high levels of P, i.e. P Index 4, which pose a higher risk for P loss to water. Darren’s figures compare very well to the average across all farms in the Teagasc Signpost programme, of which 39% and 5% are at the agronomic and sustainability optimum, respectively.

Soil carbon was analysed in the top 10cm, and initial results show that 73% of the fields in Tillage Signpost programme have 2-4% soil carbon.

Soil carbon is an important element of healthy soils by contributing to good soil structure, biological activity, nutrient recycling and storage. So in addition to replacing some expensive chemical fertiliser, Darren’s in-crop application of pig slurry for fertilising crops, offers him the opportunity to supply valuable soil carbon to continuous tillage soils.

Carbon is often the forgotten nutrient, especially on continuous soils and a valuable nutrient for sustaining high-yielding crops. The table shows the nutrient value of the pig slurry that was applied by Low Emission Slurry Spreading (LESS) equipment to Darren’s growing crop of winter wheat in March 2022.

LESS techniques combined with the correct timing of application have been shown to decrease ammonia emissions by up to 30% compared with splash-plate application, which is better for the environment and for Darren’s bottom line, through reduced chemical N application.

Another key soil-related action that Darren carried out this year which contributed to the environmental and financial sustainability of his farm was the incorporation of chopped straw post-harvest. There are multiple benefits to straw incorporation on tillage farms.

Firstly, it helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions through the sequestration of carbon. Secondly, where the straw market is weak and where fertiliser prices are high, there comes the huge benefit of reducing Darren’s reliance on imported chemical fertilisers.

About 50% of a crop’s K uptake remains in the straw at harvest time and incorporating this back into the soil helps maintain the soil reserves as well as feeding soil biology such as earthworms.

Such is the way with many tillage farms, the supply of organic manures is very limited, so for Darren, his chopped straw is the equivalent of a sprinkling of farmyard manure without the smell, which has certainly helped him achieve a soil K index of 3 or 4 on 62% of his farm!

Darren also used cover crops this year in his fields earmarked for spring crops. In terms of sustainability, the benefits of cover crops on tillage farms are two-fold.

Primarily, they help to prevent the loss of nutrients from tillage soils to water over the winter and secondly, they act as living soil conditioners as they add some organic matter, improve structure and aid water infiltration.

The cover crop mix used by Darren comprised of oats, phacelia and vetch, which compliments his crop rotation.

On Darren’s heavy soil type, where loss of P by overland flow is a bigger risk than nitrate leaching to groundwater, the use of cover crops will help prevent soil erosion, improve soil structure and potentially fix some nitrogen for use by the following spring crops.