81-acre farm with Georgian house fetches €1.6m+ at auction

Last featured on these pages in the edition of October 20 last, Hillburn House in South County Wexford went under the hammer last week on November 16.

The holding consisted of a period house on 108 acres, 3km west of Tahgmon village and roughly equidistant from New Ross (22km) and Wexford Town (16km). The selling agent was John Radford of Sherry Fitzgerald Radford in Wexford Town.

Lot 1 was originally pitched as the house, yard and outbuildings on approximately 8-9 acres although that was increased in size to 16 acres. Lot 2 consisted of top-class tillage lands of circa 61 acres. Lot three was to have been 27 acres of mature forestry but it was withdrawn before the auction.

The magnificent Georgian house had been recently re-roofed, with agents describing it as a good dry house, complete with a separate apartment to the rear.

“There were 25 people in attendance,” says John, “with active bidders online also. Lot three was omitted due to an expression of interest from Coillte, who have a lease agreement/partnership on the property.

“Lot 1 – the residence on 16 acres – was sold for €650,000. Lot 2, consisting of 61 acres of land, went as far as €925,000 (€15,200/acre). It was then withdrawn but sold to the top bidder afterwards for a higher offer.”

With the pre-auction expectations of €450,000 for the house on nine acres, the additional seven acres making up a further €200,000 can only be seen as an excellent result. The tillage land was expected to achieve €14,000/acre, making its final figure in excess of €15,200/acre an equally strong result.