130 large-scale AD plants needed to meet biomethane ambitions

130 large-scale agricultural anaerobic digestion plants are needed across rural Ireland by 2030 in order to achieve biomethane production ambitions.

The Renewable Gas Forum Ireland (RGFI) biomethane conference in Dublin heard from over 30 speakers from Ireland, other European states, and the US, where biomethane production is already well-advanced, and was addressed by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue.

The RGFI is a member organisation that advocates for the renewable gas/biomethane industry. Its membership includes farmers, scientists, and anaerobic digestion developers and operators.

According to the body, the Irish Government recognises the country's potential to be a major player in biomethane production, using agricultural feedstock on-farm anaerobic digestion, as well as dedicated waste-fed plants, with forum setting out the ambition to achieve 2.5TWh of biomethane by 2030, and 9.5TWh by 2050.

According to the forum, this will see 130 anaerobic digestion biomethane plants being built in rural Ireland by 2030, creating approximately 3,000 jobs, all of which requires capital funding of €1bn (at 2.5TWh).

Meanwhile, as part of the recent agreement on sectoral emissions ceilings, the Government committed to delivering up to 5.7TWh of indigenously produced biomethane, a three-fold increase from the Climate Action Plan 2021.

According to the RGFI, this level of ambition is in recognition of the key role that anaerobic digestion producing biomethane can play in providing a diversification opportunity for farmers, as well as providing a renewable gas supply for gas consumers, including the food and drinks industry and the transport sector.

Stimulate a wider bioeconomy

Minister Eamon Ryan has announced the renewable heat obligation scheme, to be implemented by 2024, something that RGFI has sought as the best means of providing "a stable and fair way to bridge the funding gap, and which paves the way for industry investment".

The Irish Strategic Investment Fund is putting in place a dedicated biomethane fund of €200m, and RGFI has made a submission to Government for €100m capital funding to 2025 – necessary to develop an initial 20 anaerobic digestion biomethane plants.

“The vision is that biomethane production in Ireland will stimulate a wider bioeconomy and address national, EU, and global needs to decarbonise industry, reduce fossil fuel reliance, support farmers, and improve our energy security," RGFI chair JP Prendergast said.

"The Irish Government has included biomethane in its Climate Action Plan, emphasising the potential to decarbonise industry and, earlier this year, the Government also consulted on a policy for renewable fuels for transport with feedback recognising the potential for biomethane to address HGV transport decarbonisation.

"Most recently, it has announced plans to introduce a renewable heat obligation scheme that will socialise the funding gap for biomethane production.

"We and our members have worked tirelessly and collaboratively, alongside Government officials and funding bodies, to help achieve these milestones and we welcome them whole-heartedly."

