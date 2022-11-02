Speakers announced for 'BeSafe' conference

A farm safety conference taking place next month is set to share learnings from the BeSafe project and reveal the findings of recent research on farmers’ attitudes, behaviours and intentions related to farm safety.
The event is part of the Be Safe, a programme funded by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) with the aim of driving behavioural change towards farm safety.
The conference will take place on Wednesday, November 23 from 10am to 1pm at the Teagasc Research and Innovation Centre, Ashtown, and is open to all with an interest in improving farm safety, including farmers, policymakers, researchers, advisors and students.
Keynote speaker, Dr Claire Jack from the Agriculture and Bioscience Institute (AFBI), will present the findings from farm safety research in Northern Ireland. Other speakers include Aswathi Surendran of University of Galway; Alexis O’Reilly, Maynooth University and Teagasc; and Diana van Doorn and David Meredith both from Teagasc.
It is planned, also, to launch a newly produced video called ‘Farm Safe’. This video provides up-to-date and ‘state of the art’ knowledge on preventing injury and ill health on farms. The video has been produced by Teagasc Health and Safety Specialists John McNamara and Francis Bligh with support from FBD insurance plc and the Health and Safety Authority.
Attendance is free of charge, but places are limited and can be booked on the Teagasc website.