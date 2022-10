National Dairy Show: Full results and pictures from the weekend's action at Millstreet

Novice Handler 1

Novice Handler aged Under 12 on January 1, 2022, exhibiting a Holstein or Jersey calf born in 2022

Sponsored by World Wild Sires

Novice Handler 2

Handler aged 12-18 years on January 1, 2022, exhibiting a Holstein or Jersey calf

Sponsored by Clippers Ireland

Sarah Shannon

Bill Hannan

Amy Roche

Handling Championship

Sponsored by Kerry Agribusiness

Champion: Sarah Shannon

Reserve Champion: Bill Hannan

Honorable Mention: Amy Roche

Novice Handling Championship - Judge, David Jones, Amy Roche Honourable Mention, Bill Hannan Reserve Champion, Sarah Shannon Champion, Kerry Agribusiness, Sponsor. Picture: Maria Kelly

Class 3J

Jersey Heifer born on or after January 1, 2022, led by handler 12 years or under on 1st Jan ‘22

Sponsored by FLOGAS

GABRIEL CHROME ROSE exhibited by Robert Shannon

RATHARD KASEY exhibited by Peter & Paula Hynes

Moorshill Leamonhead Belle exhibited by Patrick Ahern

Class 4J

Jersey Heifer born before December 31, 2021, Not in milk

Sponsored by IFA

GREENLEA CHROME MARBLE 1624 exhibited by Padraic Greenan

RATHARD PEANUT exhibited by Peter & Paula Hynes

BALLYEALAN BARCE DAISY 3600 exhibited by Tom Lynch

AXA National Dairy Show Jersey Junior Championship

Sponsored by Jersey Cattle Association of Ireland

AXA National Dairy Show 2022, Jersey Junior Championship, Judge, David Jones, Honourable Mention, Greenlea Chrome Marble 1624 exhibited by Padraic Greenan, Hannah Greenan, Handler, Reserve Champion, Rathard Kasey exhibited by Peter and Paula Hynes, Georgina Hynes, Handler, Champion, Gabriel Chrome Rose exhibited by Robert Shannon, Sarah Shannon, Handler with Sponsor, Jeremiah Daly (Irish Jersey Cattle Association). Picture: Maria Kelly

Champion GABRIEL CHROME ROSE exhibited by Robert Shannon

Reserve RATHARD KASEY exhibited by Peter & Paula Hynes

Honorable Mention GREENLEA CHROME MARBLE 1624 exhibited by Padraic Greenan

Class 5

Heifer born on or after Feb 1, 2022, led by handler aged 12 or under on January 1, 2022,

Sponsored by GenoSource

EURO SIDEKICK LAURIE exhibited by Daniel & Emer Curtin

LISDUFF MARY 435 exhibited by Eamonn McLoughney

KNOCKBROWN HANIKO ROSARY exhibited by David O’Sullivan

Class 6

Heifer born between December 1, 2021 & January 9, 2022,

Sponsored by McDonnell Bros

1. LB JASMINE IMP exhibited by Ballywalter Farms

2. BAWNMORE LAMBDA LASENZA exhibited by Bryan & John O’Connor

3. ELLYS DARLINGO RHAPSODY ET exhibited by Steve & Maria McLoughlin

Class 6A

Heifer born between January 10, 2022, & January 31, 2022,

Sponsored by McDonnell Bros

1. BOROSIDE JORDY RED TWIZZLE RED exhibited by Melvin Masterson

2. CEDARMORE HANDSOME POCAHONTAS exhibited by Padraic Greenan

3. ARDAROSTIG BATMAN SUNRAY exhibited by Sean Murphy

Class 7

Heifer born between October 1 & November 31, 2021,

Sponsored by The Farm Store

1. EEDY SIDEKICK FAME exhibited by Leslie Draper

2. ARDAROSTIG BATMAN VIXAN exhibited by Sean Murphy

3. GRANGECON LAURIE RED P exhibited by Anthony Kealy

Class 8

Heifer born between July 1 & Sept 30, 2021,

Sponsored by Southern Milling

1. GRANGECON BATMAN JENN exhibited by Anthony Kealy

2. LISNALTY APPS ELLYMAE exhibited by Paul Hannan

3. EEDY RUBICON ACCLAIM exhibited by Peter & Paula Hynes

Class 9

Heifer born between January 1 & June 30, 2021,

Sponsored by Dovea Genetics

1. JONES HANIKO J LO exhibited by Jones Holsteins

2. CHERRYBLOSSOM UNIX SUE IMP exhibited by Liam & Sandra Murphy

3. DELLVIEW PROMISE ANGEL exhibited by Gordon Kingston

Class 10

Heifer born between July 1 & December 31, 2020,

Sponsored by Chanelle

1. EURO DOORMAN ROXY exhibited by Daniel & Emer Curtin

2. KELBOY PLEDGE ET exhibited by Joe Boyce

JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP

Sponsored by Tom Harte Services

Champion JONES HANIKO J LO exhibited by Jones Holsteins

Reserve EURO SIDEKICK LAURIE exhibited by Daniel & Emer Curtin

Honorable Mention BOROSIDE JORDY RED TWIZZLE RED exhibited by Melvin Masterson

Class 11

Confined Heifer in Milk

Sponsored by ICMSA

KNOWLESMERE JONES UNIX VICTOIR exhibited by Jones Holsteins & Knowlesmere Holsteins

LISSANISKEY K DOC PEACH exhibited by J&D Murphy

DOCK SILVIO POLLY exhibited by Seamus Hayes

Class 12

Two-year-old Heifer in Milk born on or after March 1, 2020,

Sponsored by Norbrook

HALLOW OCTAIN TWIZZLE ET exhibited by Philip & Linda Jones

TUBBERTOBY UNIX MINUTEMAID ET exhibited by Paul Flanagan (Tubbertoby Holsteins)

LISSANISKEY K DOC PEACH exhibited by J&D Murphy

Class 13

Junior three-year-old Heifer/Cow in Milk born between September 1, 2019 & February 28, 2019,

Sponsored by Eurogene

LAURELMORE SILRED SALLY exhibited by John Barrett & Sons

DELLVIEW SAPPHIRE ANGEL exhibited by Gordon Kingston

ABSOLUTE CHIEF HUM DINGER exhibited by Desmond Genetics

Intermediate Championship AXA National Dairy Show Holstein

Sponsored by Zoetis

Champion KNOWLESMERE JONES UNIX VICTOIR exhibited by Jones Holsteins & Knowlesmere Holsteins

Reserve HALLOW OCTAIN TWIZZLE ET exhibited by Philip & Linda Jones

Honorable Mention LAURELMORE SILRED SALLY exhibited by John Barrett & Sons

Class 14J

Jersey Heifer in Milk

Sponsored by Calor

Moorshill Veronca Chrome exhibited by Patrick Ahern

Moorshill Daisybell B exhibited by Patrick Ahern

BALLYEALAN ENGINEER LOUISE exhibited by Tom Lynch

Class 15

Confined Cow in Milk

Sponsored by Clippers Ireland

COOLROEHOUSE REAL SEAL SOOTY exhibited by Paul Murphy

LISSANISKEY MCDOUGAL T UNITY exhibited by J & D Murphy

LISSANISKEY PISTON UNITY 7628 exhibited by Seamus Hayes

Class 16

Jersey Cow in Milk

Sponsored by MSD

1. Ballyealan Tequila Louise exhibited by Tom Lynch

2. Euro Joel Louise exhibited by Daniel & Emer Curtin

3. Massrock S1542 Burnette exhibited by Lehane Family

AXA National Dairy Show Jersey Championship

Sponsored by Univet

Jersey Championship – Judge, David Jones, Honourable Mention, Moorshill Veronica Chrome exhibited by Pat Ahern, Handler, Connor Ahern, Reserve Champion, Euro Joel Prance exhibited by Daniel & Emer Curtin, Handler, Emer Curtin, Champion, Ballyealan Tequila Louise exhibited by Tom Lynch, Handler, Emma McNamara, Tom Lynch, Connor Lynch with Sponsor, Steven Lyons (Univet). Picture: Maria Kelly

Champion BALLYEALAN TEQUILA LOUISE exhibited by Tom Lynch

Reserve RAPIDBAY UK RB LETS DANCE exhibited by Daniel & Emer Curtin

Honorable Mention MASSROCK S1542 BURNETTE exhibited by Lehane Family AXA National Dairy Show

Class 17

Senior three-year-old cow in milk born between January 1 & Aug 31, 2019,

Sponsored by Munster Bovine

1. CRADENHILL ELIZA IMP exhibited by Richard Kingston

1. PEAK KINGDOC LUSTRE exhibited by Liam & Sandra Muphy & Steve & Maria McLoughlin

3. BAWNMORE PEPPER ALMERIC exhibited by Bryan & John O’Connor

Class 18

Four-year-old cow in milk born between January 1 & December 31, 2018

Sponsored by Boehringer Ingelheim

1. BAWNMORE UNIX JEANETTE 2 ET exhibited by Bryan & John O’Connor

2. HALLOW IMPRESSION NICOL exhibited by Philip & Linda Jones

3. LOGAN SYRACUSE SWEET IMP exhibited by Bryan & John O’Connor

Class 19

Five-year-old in milk born between January 1 & December 31, 2017

Sponsored by Lely

1. LAURELELM SLICK BRILLANT exhibited by Rickey Barrett

2. LISSANISKEY MCDOUGAL T UNITY exhibited by J & D Murphy

3. PEAK SOLO RHAPSODY ET exhibited by Liam & Sandra Murphy & Steve & Maria McLoughlin

Class 20

Mature cow in milk born before December 31, 2016

Sponsored by IHFA

1. HALLOW ATWOOD TWIZZLE 1181 exhibited by Philip & Linda Jones

2. MILLIEDALE DUSK RHAPSODY exhibited by Donal Neville

3. LAURELELM JEVER SASSY 3 exhibited by Rickey Barrett

Class 21

Production class: Judged on conformation. Confined to cows having produced over 3,000kg lifetime combined fat & protein

Sponsored by AVH

1. BALLYBOY SID CARMEN 1039 exhibited by Jim Sinnott

2. LAURELELM JEVER SASSY 3 exhibited by Rickey Barrett

3. EEDY ARMANI ACCLAIM exhibited by Robert, Sylvia & Jason Helen

Class 22

Group of 3 females owned by an exhibitor

Sponsored by Dairygold

1. Exhibited by Philip & Linda Jones

2. Exhibited by Bryan & John O’Connor

3. Exhibited by Rickey Barrett

