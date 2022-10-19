Spectacular coastal farm in West Cork exceeds €1.9m

Although it did not go to public auction, a spectacularly located coastal farm that was featured on these pages on June 9 was sold in a private auction between the four highest bidders last week for a figure in excess of €1.9m — 30% higher than expected.

The 122-acre holding in question is located on a short but perfectly formed peninsula near Rosscarbery in West Cork and provoked huge interest from near and far, according to the selling agent — John Hodnett of Clonakilty-based auctioneers Hodnett-Forde Property Services.

Rather unusually for a coastal property, it contains high-quality lands and it is this combination of top-class acres and sought-after coastline beside a public beach that made it such a desirable commodity.

“There’s also an old derelict house on it,” Mr Hodnett said of the farm that had a price expectation between €10,000 and €12,300 per acre and which was presented in two lots: Lot A consisting of 114.3 acres of good quality land and Lot B comprising 7.5 acres with the derelict residence.

“It was the property that we’ve had the most enquiries on, probably all year,” Mr Hodnett said.

The amount of enquiries was phenomenal and they came from worldwide, due to the nature of the internet, the location and the quality of the land.

“We were selling it by private treaty and, on Friday, we called an auction amongst the interested parties and we concluded at a figure of €1,955,000.”

At €16,000 per acre, the sales price was considerably more than the expectation.

“We had a lot of interested parties and we ended up in the room with the two highest bidders on the land (Lot A) and the two most interested parties in the house on 7.5 acres (Lot B),” Mr Hodnett said.

Lot A made €1,525,000 (€13,300/acre) while Lot B fetched €430,000.

“It commanded a dramatic location,” Mr Hodnett said. The farm overlooks a wide tidal area and adjoins Rosscarbery Pier and Warren Beach.

“Hence, the interest being so strong. The larger lot was bought by a West Cork businessman with agricultural interests. The house on 7.5 acres was bought in trust by a gentleman from North Cork.”