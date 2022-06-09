Extraordinary peninsula of fine land for sale in West Cork could fetch €1.5m

Only superlatives seem appropriate to describe a 122-acre farm that has just come on the market in West Cork with Clonakilty-based auctioneers Hodnett-Forde.

The property occupies a short but perfectly-formed peninsula close to the village of Rosscarbery and, unlike many coastal properties found in this part of Ireland or elsewhere, it consists of lands of excellent quality, according to the selling agent, John Hodnett.

Rosscarbery is approximately 60km southwest of Cork City and 12km from Clonakilty. It is one of the area’s prettiest villages, perched high above the main road and a wide tidal area. This farm is in the townland of Downeen, 1km south of Rosscarbery.

The tower on the 122-acre farm near Rosscarbery, West Cork

“It has just come on the market,” says John, “and it’s a unique coastal holding. It has extensive road frontage – both onto the Pier Road and the Mill Cove Road.”

Even more extensive again, however, is the amount of frontage onto the Atlantic Ocean, with the seashore forming the boundary on three sides. Rosscarbery Pier and Warren Beach – both popular attractions – adjoin the property’s eastern flanks.

“There are great views over Warren Beach,” adds John.

In terms of land usage, there is a mixture of pasture and arable land. There are currently approximately 35 acres of the farm being used to grow a cereal crop, with the remaining acreage being under pasture.

“The pasture is currently being used for grazing and for a silage crop, part of which has been taken off already this year,” says John. “The location is halfway between Rosscarbery and the very popular Mill Cove Pier.”

This holding, he explains, was part of a larger holding many years ago – as evidenced by the existence of the many natural stone fences on the property.

The presence of a derelict house on the property lends it some additional value for someone who might fancy their chances building a home on the farm.

“The ruin was a two-storey period-style farmhouse,” says John. “There are also some beautiful deciduous trees adjoining the residence.”

The land quality, however, is the most striking part of the property and what will surely play the most significant role in determining its final price.

Aerial view with lots marked of the 122-acre farm near Rosscarbery

“For the most part, the land is suitable for any crop,” says John. “It has been leased out for a considerable number of years... It’s a renowned farm locally and well known as being a very productive farm.”

The farm is available either in lots or in its entirety. Lot A consists of 114.3 acres of good quality land while Lot B comprises 7.5 acres with a derelict residence.

“This farm is unique in the sense that we would expect strong interest from the agricultural sector but also from other sectors,” says John, “and I wouldn’t rule out interest from the leisure sector too... it’s a very appealing and a very warm piece of ground.”

There is certainly some potential for the growing leisure sector, given the land’s position by the sea, close to the N71 tourist route and with its collection of buildings on site. These include the aforementioned derelict farmhouse and also the ruins of an old lookout tower.

The price expectation is between €1,250,000 and €1,500,000 (€10,000 to €12,300 per acre). By the standards of how prices are going in the area, it seems a little on the conservative side. What remains to be seen, however, is just how much the ‘wow’ factor and the tourism potential factor will influence the level of interest and the final price.