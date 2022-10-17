The efforts to increase the number of Ireland's female farmers

Women Drive Tractors Too’ was the title of a book published in 2005 to highlight the role of females in agriculture.

Written by Mary Carroll, a former Equality Officer with the Irish Farmers Association, it tells the stories of 18 farm women, which are still largely relevant today.

It notes that the huge role women play in agriculture, a traditionally male-dominated industry, is often invisible to the public.

They rarely inherit land due to the inter-generation transfer of farms through the male line. Yet, they provide analytical skills, contribute to strategic development decisions, look after “the books” and deal with the ‘red tape’ of modern farming.

Women are also very involved in livestock care and other farm work, contribute to agribusiness and voluntary bodies and in sustaining rural life.

Yet, their numbers are low at decision-making levels in most of the various farm organisations and in policy-making.

Mary Coughlan, the first woman Minister for Agriculture and food in the State’s history, wrote in the introduction to Mary Carroll’s book that the women of rural Ireland have been the backbone of farm families down the generations.

They often endured considerable hardships and made major sacrifices to properly care for their children and ensure they were educated.

“Their desire was always to see the next generation having more opportunity for happiness and prosperity than the generation which preceded it.

“They provided the social infrastructure on which much of the advancement of rural Ireland was made possible.

“I come from a farming background, and when I was growing up, my mother was the farming expert in the household, and I always remember her doing the paperwork.

“However, the nature of farming and life in rural Ireland has changed greatly over recent decades. Despite or perhaps because of these changes women continue to play a pivotal role,” she wrote.

Today, there is a greater public recognition of the role of women in agriculture, but much remains to be achieved and the need for greater equality continues.

Last year, the Women in Agriculture Stakeholders Group, comprised of representatives from eight farming organisations, called on the Department of Agriculture to lead the charge to encourage female participation and recognition on farms.

The group, headed by Hannah Quinn-Mulligan sought a commitment from the Department to increase the number of female farmers to 25% by 2030 and to include new and young farmers and joint female/male partnerships.

It claimed the patriarchal and traditional succession system of passing farms from father to son has been a huge barrier for women’s access to land, as recognised in the work of Dr Sally Shortall.

And it predicted that the number of women inheriting or gaining access to land was unlikely to change as Teagasc had acknowledged that young women account for roughly just 10% of their students.

A survey by Macra na Feirme also showed that only 11% identified a woman as a potential farm successor. Just 5% of farm holders were aged under 35, but for every female farmer aged less than 35 years, there were 11 male farmers.

While the ageing demographic of the farm community was a widespread concern, the group said it was a particular issue for female farmers where figures showed that 31% of them were over the age of 80.

This indicated that many farms were only inherited by women once they were widowed and highlighted that young women were not actively considered as farm successors.

Other factors also highlight the need to ensure women are included in the future of agriculture, as they often bring innovative solutions to problems facing farming, the group said.

In a recent statement, Agriculture, Food and Marine Minister Charlie McConalogue said gender equality was a priority for him and the Government.

“The significant contribution of women to the agri-food sector in Ireland has not always been afforded the recognition it deserves, and I have been working to address that issue,” he said.

The Minister announced he was convening a national conference to provide an opportunity for stakeholders to provide an input on how to increase the visibility and status of women in agriculture.

He said it will be chaired by Mary Coughlan whose expertise and experience equip her to lead for positive change on gender in the agri-food sector.

While women account for some 13% of all farm holders in Ireland, CSO data shows there are about 75,000 female farm workers.

This points to over 58,000 women working in farming without visibility and without status as a farm holder, he said.

Minister McConalogue said the Programme for Government recognises the need to do more on gender equality and includes a commitment to developing and implementing a new strategy.

Food Vision 2030, the 10-year strategy for the agri-food sector, also recognises the important contribution of women to the long-term sustainability of the agri-food sector.

It includes actions to promote and improve gender balance at all levels, including at senior management and board level.

He said he had also brought forward specific supports in the next CAP (2023-2027) to support women farmers’ carry out investments on their farms.

“Gender equality is a core principle of the European Union and a cross-cutting objective of the new CAP,” he said.

The Minister said Ireland’s new CAP Strategic Plan, recently approved by the European Commission, includes supports to promote gender equality and greater participation.

He also told the Dail in February the Food Vision 2030 actions are real efforts to address the cultural challenge and to help women play their equal part in the agrifood sector, particularly at primary producer and farm-gate level.

Deputy Niamh Smyth (FF) said the key role of women in farming and food can't be overstated. But their involvement and invaluable input is not as well documented or acknowledged in the same way as their male peers.