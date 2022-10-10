Farm of the Future Ideation Day in Cork

It is open to those in the agri-food sector, farming community, students, and academics.
The day-long event will bring together people in the agri-food sector to identify challenges facing the sector and identify potential solutions.

Mon, 10 Oct, 2022 - 13:25
Kathleen O'Sullivan

A Farm of the Future Ideation Day will be held this month at Carbery's visitor centre at Farm Zero C outside Bandon.

The day-long event on October 26 will bring together people in the agri-food sector to identify challenges facing the agriculture sector and identify potential solutions which could form the basis of new businesses.

The Ludgate Hub, AgTechUCD, and Munster Technological University’s AgriTech Ireland Cluster are hosting the event.

AgTechUCD director Niamh Collins said it is open to those in the agri-food sector, farming community, students, academics, and anyone who has an interest in innovation, sustainability, and problem-solving, especially in the agriculture sector. 

"We hope that some of the solutions which emerge during the day to solve the identified challenges will evolve into businesses in the future," Ms Collins added.

The Ludgate Hub start-up and entrepreneurship manager Fiona Ryan said that participants "don't need to have identified a challenge to attend this event", as they will be matched with others on the day to form a team to address a challenge. 

AgriTech Ireland educational outreach manager Kieran O'Donoghue said teams will build a "compelling pitch" to present to judges.

