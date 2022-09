The question each year with maize is, when should it be harvested? This depends on many factors.

Current weather and future weather forecast

Growing conditions throughout the season

Sowing date

Plastic or Open

Variety

Cob ripeness

Site-Soil type/Aspect

Presence of Disease

Nitrogen applied at planting

Stage of breakdown (Is it brown/yellow or still all green?)

Ground conditions

Has it been hit by frost?

The most important thing is that maize is harvested at a suitable stage of ripeness to optimise quality and performance.

Again it is worth getting advice regarding the correct time to harvest.

Don’t just let the contractor in because he happens to be close by and it would be handy to get the job done.

Harvesting immature maize will result in runoff of effluent from the pit and most of that effluent will be valuable starch. In my opinion, the ideal dry matter for maize from both feeding and clamp management is between 28 and 32%. Any drier and it becomes difficult to manage at feed out.

Managing ensiled maize spoilage at feed-out can be a huge financial cost with maize silage. This is easily avoided with good management. maize is high in energy and if it is not consolidated and managed well in the pit, will result in moulds and spoilage on the shoulders and feed face. Bacteria and moulds will feed on the high-energy material potentially causing large amounts of waste and poor animal performance. The moulds present on ensiled forages can be extremely detrimental to the bugs in a rumen.

With this in mind, it is well worth considering the use of an additive when harvesting maize this autumn. Any additive used needs to most importantly prevent secondary heating which causes the moulds to multiply rapidly at feed out. This will result in much more of the feed you have ensiled being appropriate for animal consumption and give an improved animal performance. Make sure that the additive that you choose has been designed for preventing secondary heating in high dry matter forages. Not all additives on the market will do this.

Some now get a proportion of their maize silage baled for feeding in the shoulders of the year (April, May and September, October) to avoid heating while feeding out of a large pit face when ambient temperatures are high. This also minimises birds spoiling the feed.