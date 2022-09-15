Auctioneers confident of breaching €12k/acre for Kerry farm

Auctioneers confident of breaching €12k/acre for Kerry farm

Aerial marked view of the 74-acre farm for auction in Killarney.

Thu, 15 Sep, 2022 - 07:00
Conor Power

Another much-anticipated auction next month will involve the disposal of 74.29 acres of land in the townland of Ballygree, Castleisland, Co Kerry.

The auction takes place at 3pm on Friday the 14th of October at the Royal Hotel, Killarney and the man with the gavel on the day will be Killarney-based auctioneer Tom Spillane.

“It’s top quality land and it’s all in grass, for the most part,” says Tom of the holding which is 3km from the market town Castleisland, off the N23.

The level of interest so far is difficult to gauge. With an auction, the interest won’t often reveal itself until closer to the day.

“We’ve just launched it,” says Tom. “It’s a magnificent parcel of land which is literally five minutes out of Castleisland on the Killarney road, so it’s very accessible and very central... there are good internal roads and a derelict house on site.”

Farmhouse and outbuildings

The property is all in one block laid out in 13 divisions and is well fenced throughout. There is a farmhouse, along with a range of outbuildings on the farm but these are all in poor condition and need major rebuilding and/or refurbishment to render them useful again.

“The last farm that was sold in the locality achieved over €20,000 per acre at auction – a phenomenal price. So, this farm is within a kilometre of that one. We’re guiding in excess of €12,000/acre and we’re quite confident that it will achieve that.”

One would certainly be confident of it breaching the €12k/acre mark. The only question is, by how much?

