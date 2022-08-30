Start-ups sought for 'agccelerator' initiative

Early-stage ag-tech and agri-food start-ups with "global potential" from Ireland and abroad are being called on to apply to a dedicated accelerator programme.

The AgTechUCD Innovation Centre said that the 2022 intensive 12-week 'Agccelerator Programme' will commence in October.

The program includes dedicated business development workshops and investor readiness training, mentoring from industry experts and business advisors, guest speakers and facilitated introductions to AgTechUCD’s venture capital and business angel networks.

AgTechUCD supports founding entrepreneurs as they build their innovative businesses into leading enterprises, through the AgTechUCD Agccelerator Programme, and by providing access to incubation space and to on-farm testing for new products and services at UCD Lyons Farm.

Niamh Collins, AgTechUCD director, said: "The programme is tailored to address the particular needs and challenges facing start-ups in these sectors and aims to fast-track the business development and leadership skills of participants; and to provide them with the support and guidance needed to accelerate their start-ups".

Partners on the AgTechUCD Agccelerator Programme include Enterprise Ireland, AIB, the Yield Lab Europe, Devenish, Carberry, Ornua, HerdWatch, IFAC, Thrive/SVG Ventures and the Virtual Vet, who are supporting the programme.

James Maloney, senior development adviser for agri-tech, climate and sustainability with Enterprise Ireland, said that Ireland plays "a key part in shaping the future of food and science globally", and the programme is a good "kickstart opportunity" for start-ups.

David Bowles, managing partner of the Yield Lab Europe said that "innovative agri-food technologies are among the leading ways in which Ireland will deliver on its climate change commitments".

The eight start-ups which successfully completed the 2021 AgTechUCD Agccelerator Programme include CropHound and ProvEye.

The 2022 programme will conclude next January when all participating start-ups will pitch their businesses to a panel of investors with the opportunity to be awarded prize funding.

AgTechUCD is focused on promoting and accelerating the launch and scaling of start-ups and SMEs, with disruptive innovations in Ireland and Europe in the ag-tech, agri-food and vet-tech sectors, as they build their innovative businesses into leading companies on the global stage.

AgTechUCD, based at UCD Lyons Farm and part of NovaUCD, has been funded through the Regional Enterprise Development Fund administered by Enterprise Ireland.