26-acre farm near Michael Collins' birthplace is already under offer

With perfect historical timing, a 26-acre farm right beside the birthplace of Michael Collins has just come on the market with Clonakilty-based auctioneers Hodnett-Forde Property Services.

The farm is located in the townland of Coolnagay, midway between Clonakilty and Rosscarbery and 1km north of Lissavaird Co-op. It is presented in three lots. Lot A consists of 17 acres of land. Lot B is 7.8 acres and Lot C is a dwelling and outbuildings on ca. 1.4 acres. According to the selling agent John Hodnett, there has been much interest in the property already — particularly in its two-storey traditional farmhouse.