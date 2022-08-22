26-acre farm near Michael Collins' birthplace is already under offer

With perfect historical timing, a 26-acre farm right beside the birthplace of Michael Collins has just come on the market with Clonakilty-based auctioneers Hodnett-Forde Property Services.
The farm is located in the townland of Coolnagay, midway between Clonakilty and Rosscarbery and 1km north of Lissavaird Co-op. It is presented in three lots. Lot A consists of 17 acres of land. Lot B is 7.8 acres and Lot C is a dwelling and outbuildings on ca. 1.4 acres. According to the selling agent John Hodnett, there has been much interest in the property already — particularly in its two-storey traditional farmhouse.
“The land is set out in two divisions,” says John. “There are about 17 acres in the main block and almost 8 acres across the road, with about an acre and a half going with the house.
“The lands would be good for the most part. Lot A is low-lying and sheltered and securely fenced and a stream forms its southern boundary. Lot B would have an incline on one section of it so it would only be suitable for grazing.”
The land hasn’t been farmed for a number of years, John says. “This is evident by the current pasture crop on it. However, the lands are of very good quality and they would make for an ideal unit for a hobby farmer or to enlarge an existing holding.”
The house is a refurbished extended traditional home which is in very good condition, offering over 100m2 of living space, with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a living room, utility room and a kitchen.
The price guide on the entire property is in the region of €450,000 to €500,000. With the house valued at between €175,000 and €200,000, the price expectation for the lands is approximately €10,000-€12,000/acre. Lot C is already under offer.