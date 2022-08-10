Technologies for today and tomorrow: What to expect from agtech open day

A major Teagasc open day will demonstrate technologies and practices that can be adopted on farms to help maintain farm productivity and profitability, while increasing overall environmental sustainability.

The event is planned for Tuesday, August 30, at the Teagasc Environment Research Centre, Johnstown Castle, Co Wexford.

Practical management of the liquid milk herd and the calf-to-beef herd at the research centre will be outlined and displayed during the open day.

Those who attend will be informed of the latest practices and tools researched and tested to help farmers improve their farming business and to support them in meeting the environmental challenges faced by the sector.

Practical management of the liquid milk herd and the calf-to-beef herd at the Research Centre will be outlined and displayed during the open day.

Dr Karl Richards, head of the Teagasc Environment, Soils and Land-Use Department, said: "Farming is facing challenges to maintain and improve its sustainability in terms of reducing emissions, improving water quality, maintaining soil health and improving biodiversity.

"The current Teagasc research to address these issues will be highlighted at this major open day."

Dr David Wall, enterprise leader at Teagasc, Johnstown Castle, added: "There is an exciting suite of technologies ready and available for implementation today by farmers, while the technologies for tomorrow are in the research pipeline.

"I would urge all farmers to attend the upcoming open day to see what steps they can take now to improve their businesses and to inform themselves of what technologies could emerge for the future."