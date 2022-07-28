New initiative to help agri sector to embrace digital technologies

The development of the Agri Innovation Development Midlands (AIDM) is the first of its type in the area.  
New initiative to help agri sector to embrace digital technologies

"As the agri-food industry moves to digital farming, it is essential that services are provided on a local level."

Thu, 28 Jul, 2022 - 13:22
Kathleen O'Sullivan

A new initiative launched in the Midlands will provide information, services, and finance to encourage those in the agri-food sector to adopt and embrace digital technologies.

The joint collaboration between two Co Laois-based groups - Bloom HQ in Mountrath and The Cube – Low Carbon Centre of Excellence, in Portlaoise - saw an ‘Agri Think Tank’ take place on July 27 to gather feedback from the agri-food sector across the Midlands counties of Laois, Offaly, and Westmeath.

The Smart Agri Hubs innovations workshop series will focus on sustainable land management for reducing carbon footprint in the agriculture industry and the use of open source aerial technology to improve farming processes, and in turn increase yields and productivity.

One-stop shop

Regina Dunne, digital innovations officer at Bloom HQ, who is one of two project managers along with Niall Kelly, director of The Cube, said the development of the Agri Innovation Development Midlands (AIDM) is the first of its type in the area.  

"The AIDM will be a one-stop shop, serving agri-food related companies within the Midlands, helping them to become more competitive through the adoption and development of digital innovations," Ms Dunne said. 

"We will hold regular workshops and training events and serve as the conduit between all stakeholders. 

"We will be introducing technology providers and innovators to the people engaged in the agri-food and farming sectors, providing them with real, tangible sources of information and investment.”  

Ms Dunne said they are hoping to create an in-depth understanding of the issues facing the agriculture industry in the future, both from a risk mitigation and opportunity perspective. 

"We know that those in agri-food production and the greater farming community want to get involved in the digital transformation, but sometimes they are unsure of where to access help, support and information," she said.

"We will be providing farmers, agri-business owners, including agri-tech businesses, with all the help they need to access relevant services for them.

“As the agri-food industry moves to digital farming, it is essential that services are provided on a local level."

The workshops will be delivered in a hybrid model.

More in this section

Installing solar panels, Renewable energy clean and good environment. Policy gaps being filled for Irish farmers who want to install solar on idle roofs
Modern Diary Farm. Livestock Ranch. Innovation in Milking Technology Equipment. Cows Farm. Sunset Light German dairy farmers exiting industry due to rise of input costs
Beautiful countryside in Roscommon, Ireland. Forestry 'only show in town' for solving emissions problem
#Farming - AgTech
<p>"Fundamentally, biomass is a big resource, but it just hasn’t had the support to get it into the space it needs to."</p>

Biomass – the ‘old technology’ that needs support to thrive here

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Munster farming Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Tillage sector BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices