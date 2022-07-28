New initiative to help agri sector to embrace digital technologies

A new initiative launched in the Midlands will provide information, services, and finance to encourage those in the agri-food sector to adopt and embrace digital technologies.

The joint collaboration between two Co Laois-based groups - Bloom HQ in Mountrath and The Cube – Low Carbon Centre of Excellence, in Portlaoise - saw an ‘Agri Think Tank’ take place on July 27 to gather feedback from the agri-food sector across the Midlands counties of Laois, Offaly, and Westmeath.

The Smart Agri Hubs innovations workshop series will focus on sustainable land management for reducing carbon footprint in the agriculture industry and the use of open source aerial technology to improve farming processes, and in turn increase yields and productivity.

One-stop shop

Regina Dunne, digital innovations officer at Bloom HQ, who is one of two project managers along with Niall Kelly, director of The Cube, said the development of the Agri Innovation Development Midlands (AIDM) is the first of its type in the area.

"The AIDM will be a one-stop shop, serving agri-food related companies within the Midlands, helping them to become more competitive through the adoption and development of digital innovations," Ms Dunne said.

"We will hold regular workshops and training events and serve as the conduit between all stakeholders.

"We will be introducing technology providers and innovators to the people engaged in the agri-food and farming sectors, providing them with real, tangible sources of information and investment.”

Ms Dunne said they are hoping to create an in-depth understanding of the issues facing the agriculture industry in the future, both from a risk mitigation and opportunity perspective.

"We know that those in agri-food production and the greater farming community want to get involved in the digital transformation, but sometimes they are unsure of where to access help, support and information," she said.

"We will be providing farmers, agri-business owners, including agri-tech businesses, with all the help they need to access relevant services for them.

“As the agri-food industry moves to digital farming, it is essential that services are provided on a local level."

The workshops will be delivered in a hybrid model.