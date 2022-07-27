Irish farm machinery inventor launches patent infringement proceedings

The inventor of an attachment for loading and cutting plastic-wrapped bales has brought High Court proceedings against a competitor alleging patent infringement.
Peter Cunnane and his company Cashels Engineering Ltd, of Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo, claims ProDig Attachments Ltd, Co Carlow, is infringing the patent on his device, which attaches to tractors or diggers to make feeding livestock easier and quicker.
Mr Cunnane says the ProDig ProSlice infringes a patent he filed in 2012, which was granted four years later.
In an affidavit, he said he did not pursue legal proceedings following previous alleged infringements by ProDig because, given the volume of products marketed, it did not seem worthwhile commercially.
However, he claimed ProSlice's launch in November represented "a very significant escalation". The new device "even more closely resembles" Cashels' products and the similarities are quite obvious when viewed side by side, he said.
He said he was left with no alternative but to bring proceedings as requests to ProDig to cease the infringements were refused.
The case was admitted to the Commercial Court on consent between the parties by Mr Justice Denis McDonald, who was told mediation was ongoing. It comes back to court in October.